Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Barkley disclosed March 12 that he was advised to be tested for the virus after showing many of the symptoms.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative," Barkley said in a statement Monday. "I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."

Barkley, 57, said he had not been feeling well on the set of "Inside The NBA" and took the test as a precaution. He said he had been feeling better lately.

Barkley was the fifth overall pick in the 1984 draft, considered by many to be the greatest draft in league history.

He went on to a hall-of-fame career with Philadelphia, Phoenix and Houston, playing with great passion and compiling the double-double lifetime averages of 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds as a 6-foot-5 power forward.

He has been with TNT since 2000 and is considered by many as the most entertaining studio analyst in all of basketball.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.