AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Barkley Tests Negative For Coronavirus After Showing Symptoms

Sam Amico

NBA legend and TNT analyst Charles Barkley has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Barkley disclosed March 12 that he was advised to be tested for the virus after showing many of the symptoms.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative," Barkley said in a statement Monday. "I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being."

Barkley, 57, said he had not been feeling well on the set of "Inside The NBA" and took the test as a precaution. He said he had been feeling better lately.

Barkley was the fifth overall pick in the 1984 draft, considered by many to be the greatest draft in league history.

He went on to a hall-of-fame career with Philadelphia, Phoenix and Houston, playing with great passion and compiling the double-double lifetime averages of 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds as a 6-foot-5 power forward.

He has been with TNT since 2000 and is considered by many as the most entertaining studio analyst in all of basketball.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Underclassmen Who Have Declared For 2020 NBA Draft

A look at college and international prospects who have entered their names to play in the NBA.

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavaliers Will Have Decisions To Make Once NBA Returns

Veteran center will certainly explore market once free agency becomes a thing again. Will Cleveland be able to keep him?

Sam Amico

Pelicans Expected To Match Any Offer For Ingram

Small forward will be free agent, is clearly a part of New Orleans' hopes for the future.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Sexton Missing The Competition While NBA On Hiatus

Second-year guard was on scoring tear before break as Cleveland started show signs of coming together.

Sam Amico

NBA Vet Stephenson Among Those Returning To Play In China

Former Lakers and Pacers wing joining Jeremy Lin, others as CBA season gets set to resume.

Sam Amico

Changes To Bulls' Front Office On Hold, But Seemingly Remain On Way

Future of Chicago GM Gar Forman, coach Jim Boylen and others still unclear during hiatus.

Sam Amico

Cavs' Nance Jr. Makes $100K Worth Of Donations To Area Foodbanks

Akron native becomes second member of team to make pledge during coronavirus pandemic.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves Owner Has High Hopes Of NBA Finishing Season

Glen Taylor staying optimistic on resuming play, says playoffs "so important" to fans and players.

Sam Amico

NBA Directs Teams To Close Practice Facilities

Players must now work out individually, away from teammates and coaches.

Sam Amico

Two Members Of Lakers Reportedly Test Positive For Coronavirus

More players could still be tested as LA latest to have members of team contract COVID-19 virus.

Sam Amico