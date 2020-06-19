Former NBA guard Jenkins agrees to deal with Olympiacos

NBA free agent point guard Charles Jenkins has agreed to a contract with Greek club Olympiacos, his agent told Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Jenkins, 31, is 5-foot-11 and was selected by the Golden State Warriors in the second round (44th overall) of the 2011 draft.

He played for the Warriors from 2011-13, then spent a season with Philadelphia 76ers. He has spent the past six seasons overseas, including stints in Russia, Italy and Serbia.

Jenkins received Serbian citizenship in 2015. He carries an NBA career average of 3.7 points on 43 percent shooting.