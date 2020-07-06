Free agent point guard Jenkins signs with Olympiacos

Greek club Olympiacos has officially signed free agent point guard Charles Jenkins, the team announced.

Jenkins, 31, is 5-foot-11 and has spent three seasons with the Golden State Warriors (2011-13) and one with the Philadelphia 76ers. He was selected by the Warriors in the second round (No. 44 overall) of the 2011 draft.

He has also played in Russia, Italy and Serbia in his six seasons overseas.

Jenkins became a Serbian citizen in 2015. He carries an NBA career average of 3.7 points on 43 percent shooting. He played his college ball at Hofstra.