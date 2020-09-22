SI.com
Hornets set to buzz into bubble camp and 'feel like a team again'

Danny Thompson

The Charlotte Hornets enter their version of Bubble Camp this week with 18 players from a combination of returning players and G-League players for James Borrego and staff. The sessions over the next two weeks will provide the players and the coaching staff a chance to work together after not being together since the stoppage of the season in March.

During camp, the Hornets will be able to have group workouts and five-on-five scrimmages. They can only have one hour of five-on-five play per day. Previous to this the Hornets only worked out in voluntary individual settings at the team facilities. Besides basketball, they will participate in team activities to also help with building and extending the bonds of this unit even further.  

“Doing the individual (workouts) is a part of what we do here, but there is nothing like being together as a unit," Borrego said. "Talking the same language, connecting. We will feel like a team again."

The Hornets will be without veterans Bismack Biyombo (free agency) and Nicolas Batum (personal) during the camp. 

They called up Joel Berry, KJ McDaniels, Trey Phills, Jeff Roberson, Ray Spalding and Demajeo Wiggins from Greensboro to help fill out the roster. All of the other Hornets including free agents Willy Herngomez and Dwayne Bacon will be in the bubble preparing for the upcoming season.

After arriving on Monday, the Hornets will quarantine as a group on both Monday and Tuesday, with practice beginning Wednesday.

The Hornets finished the season at 23-40 and will have a much-needed time to grow as a unit and also prepare themselves for not only for next season, but also for the NBA Draft in November.  

