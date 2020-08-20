Hornets can only hope lack of lottery luck becomes thing of past

How badly have thing gone for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Draft Lottery?

Well, not too terrible, but not real great, either.

Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer broke down the Hornets' success (and lack thereof) as the lottery is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST.

This year, the Hornets have a 6 percent chance to finish with the top pick, as well as a 19 percent chance to finish in the top three.

That's the good news. The so-so news?

"The Hornets had an amazing string of lottery luck in the 1990s, allowing them to draft three of the best players ever in Charlotte," Bonnell wrote. "But it’s been 21 years and a second expansion team since the weighted lottery has done Charlotte any favors."

Per Bonnell's research, the Hornets have jumped into the top three spots on three occasions, and fell back three times. They have not moved at all nine times.

If that's the case again this year, and the Hornets stay in the same spot, they'll draft eighth. According to a few mock drafts, prospects such as Dayton power forward Obi Toppin, USC forward/center Onyeka Okongwu and Vanderbilt small forward Aaron Nesmith could be available in that range.

Hardly household names, but hey, neither were Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard at the time they were drafted.

Regardless, the Hornets are just hoping their recent streak of so-so luck will change so they can gain the power that comes with a high pick.