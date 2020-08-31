SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Hornets bringing back pinstripes in change of uniforms

Sam Amico

The Charlotte Hornets are going old school in what they hope will become a new and productive era.

As the team revealed Monday, it will be returning to the pinstripes of the franchise's early years -- a throwback era that featured memorable names such as Alonzo Mourning, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Kelly Tripuka, Kurt Rambis, Rex Chapman and Dell Curry.

The new look won't be exactly the same as those classics, but pretty close.

hornetsunis02
Photo courtesy Hornets.com

"The Hornets will wear the new pinstripe uniforms most games next season," Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported. "There will be two other uniforms available: Purple ones with 'CHA' stenciled across the chest and an updated version of the 'city edition,' to be unveiled later. Most recently, that 'city edition' was a gray uniform with 'CHA' across the chest."

The Hornets, owned by NBA legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan, will hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. They finished 23-42 this past season.

As Bonnell relayed, the Hornets say they have been in the top half of the NBA in terms of merchandise sales since changing their nickname back after a run as the Bobcats.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

saynt

Spurs appear likely to explore Aldridge, DeRozan trades

San Antonio may be considering reshaping roster after failing to make playoffs for first time in 23 seasons.

Sam Amico

Retired dunking machine Carter headed to ESPN as NBA analyst

Former Slam Dunk champion to make expected move into broadcasting role in first year after hanging 'em up.

Sam Amico

Vitale: Thompson was Muhammad Ali of basketball coaching

Former Georgetown coach remembered for his towering presence and love of his players and game.

Sam Amico

Former Heat, Cavs forward White signs deal in Russia

Free agent big man spent time with Cleveland during 2018 run to Finals.

Sam Amico

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

Mamesguy

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

dbromon

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

docephraimbates21

Green Machine: Celtics stay cohesive in Game 1 romp of Raptors

Boston's postseason roll keeps moving forward in blowout victory over defending champions.

Brady Amico

Obama encouraged James, Paul and others to resume playoffs

Lakers star decided to reach out to former president following players meeting that had some intense moments.

Sam Amico

by

IWILLMISSUNBA