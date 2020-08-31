Hornets bringing back pinstripes in change of uniforms

The Charlotte Hornets are going old school in what they hope will become a new and productive era.

As the team revealed Monday, it will be returning to the pinstripes of the franchise's early years -- a throwback era that featured memorable names such as Alonzo Mourning, Larry Johnson, Muggsy Bogues, Kelly Tripuka, Kurt Rambis, Rex Chapman and Dell Curry.

The new look won't be exactly the same as those classics, but pretty close.

Photo courtesy Hornets.com

"The Hornets will wear the new pinstripe uniforms most games next season," Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported. "There will be two other uniforms available: Purple ones with 'CHA' stenciled across the chest and an updated version of the 'city edition,' to be unveiled later. Most recently, that 'city edition' was a gray uniform with 'CHA' across the chest."

The Hornets, owned by NBA legend and North Carolina native Michael Jordan, will hold the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft. They finished 23-42 this past season.

As Bonnell relayed, the Hornets say they have been in the top half of the NBA in terms of merchandise sales since changing their nickname back after a run as the Bobcats.