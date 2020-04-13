AllCavs
Bulls Exec Karnisovas Makes Hires, Interviewing GM Candidates

Sam Amico

New Chicago Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has begun the process of interviewing candidates for the role of general manager, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Karnisovas has served as Denver Nuggets GM since 2017, but finalized a deal to run the Bulls on Thursday morning.

"By late Friday, the no-nonsense Karnisovas already had plucked J.J. Polk from the New Orleans Pelicans to be an assistant GM and player-personnel guru Pat Connelly from the Nuggets to manage that department for the Bulls," Cowley reported.

Current GM Gar Forman and top executive John Paxson could be retained, per reports, but are expected to be reassigned if so. Forman is said to have been serving in a scouting role since before the NBA went on hiatus March 11.

Cowley identified Oklahoma City's Troy Weaver, Denver's Calvin Booth, Orlando's Matt Lloyd and Philadelphia's Marc Eversley as possible candidates.

Thunder’s Troy Weaver and the Nuggets’ Calvin Booth are on the wish list. Weaver has been considered for multiple jobs the last few years, and being a disciple of Thunder executive Sam Presti only enhances his value. Booth would be a solid get, as well, but there’s growing speculation out of Denver that he’ll stay put and assume Karnisovas’ vacated position.

Also look out for the Magic’s Matt Lloyd and the 76ers’ Marc Eversley.

