AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Bulls Finalizing Deal To Make Karnisovas Main Basketball Man

Sam Amico

The Chicago Bulls are finalizing a contract with Arturas Karnisovas that will make him their new executive vice president of basketball operations, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Karnisovas has spent the previous six seasons working in the front office with the Denver Nuggets, serving as general manager under basketball chief Tim Connelly since 2017. 

Per Wojnarowski, the Bulls have offered the position to Karnisovas, with the sides finalizing the terms of the contract.

"Karnisovas will leave Denver for Chicago after helping Tim Connelly and Josh Kroenke to rebuild the Nuggets into a Western Conference contender." Wojnarowski reported.

Others linked to the Bulls' vacancy include Utah GM Justin Zanick, former Atlanta and Cleveland GM Danny Ferry and former two-time Executive of the Year Bryan Colangelo.

Karnisovas will be replacing Bulls GM Gar Forman, whose role prior to the NBA's hiatus had reportedly been reduced to scout. It is unclear if Forman, fellow front-office executive John Paxson or head coach Jim Boylen will be retained once the league resumes.

"As head of basketball operations, Karnisovas will have authority to hire a new general manager and make subsequent hires throughout the organization," reported K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago.

Karnisovas, 48, is a native of Lithuania and played his college ball at Seton Hall under former NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo. As a professional, Karnisovas was chosen as FIBA's European Player of the Year in 1996.

As Johnson reported, Karnisovas will be the first outside hire to run basketball operations since current owner Jerry Reinsdorf bought the Bulls in 1985.

It is unclear when or if the NBA will be able to complete the 2019-20 season as concerns over the coronavirus pandemic continue to linger.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Bulls Interview Colangelo For Front Office Position

Former 76ers, Suns and Raptors top basketball man twice named NBA Executive of the Year.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs Execs Ferry, Wilcox Interview For Bulls Top Basketball Job

Danny Ferry and Wes Wilcox worked together with both the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks

Sam Amico

Despite Struggles, Bulls' Front Office Vacancy Still Has Appeal

Changes to Chicago's front office structure are long overdue, according to one NBA writer.

Sam Amico

Who made the biggest leap in the NBA this season? Who is the…

Sam Amico

Playoffs? Sexton Boldly Predicts They Are Coming Soon For Cavs

Second-year guard says he has faith Cleveland is moving in right direction and is ready to take next steps.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Players May Need To Refund Millions To Team Owners

As part of a deal to settle compensation issues, the league may be in line for some refunds on upfront contracts.

Sam Amico

Cuban: Mavs' Finley Would Be 'Amazing' As Bulls Basketball Chief

Dallas owner tells SI.com that Chicago should give former NBA guard consideration for key front-office role.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Still At Least Month Away From Deciding If Season Can Resume

League has a lot to consider and isn't really any closer to making a decision than it was March 11, commissioner says.

Sam Amico

Cavs Have Reason To Believe In Coach, Father Says Of Son

Bernie Bickerstaff is more than the Cavaliers' senior advisor. He is the father of the head coach, and he knows his son's strengths.

Sam Amico

Insiders: Finishing NBA Season, Crowning Champion Looking More Unlikely

Realism continues to sink in around the league -- pro basketball for 2019-20 may be over.

Sam Amico