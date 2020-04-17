Bulls president Reinsdorf remains in Boylen's corner

While the future surrounding Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen remains in doubt, he continue to have one supporter in team president Michael Reinsdorf, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Still, Reinsdorf and father and team owner Jerry Reinsdorf have made it clear that they are going to leave all decisions to new executive VP of basketball operations Artusas Karnisovas.

"This is my view of the role ownership should play in sports, and certainly in terms of basketball — is the ownership is responsible for hiring the right person to lead the basketball team and then should step to the side and allow the basketball people to do their work," Michael Reinsdorf said recently. “And if we pick the wrong person it can take years to recover, and so we needed to get this right."

Cowley recently reported that Boylen and Karnisovas have had conversations. Boylen also released a statement praising the hiring of Karsinovas.

But a 22-43 record and some reported discord has had Boylen supposedly on the hot seat.

"Once the NBA decides on what it will do with the remainder of the season in the wake of the league-wide coronavirus shut down, Karnisovas will then have to address the coaching situation," Cowley wrote. "Staff and all."

Cowley went on to suggest Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin and former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau as possible candidates should the team move on from Boylen.

