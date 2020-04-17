AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Bulls president Reinsdorf remains in Boylen's corner

Sam Amico

While the future surrounding Chicago Bulls coach Jim Boylen remains in doubt, he continue to have one supporter in team president Michael Reinsdorf, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

Still, Reinsdorf and father and team owner Jerry Reinsdorf have made it clear that they are going to leave all decisions to new executive VP of basketball operations Artusas Karnisovas.

"This is my view of the role ownership should play in sports, and certainly in terms of basketball — is the ownership is responsible for hiring the right person to lead the basketball team and then should step to the side and allow the basketball people to do their work," Michael Reinsdorf said recently. “And if we pick the wrong person it can take years to recover, and so we needed to get this right."

Cowley recently reported that Boylen and Karnisovas have had conversations. Boylen also released a statement praising the hiring of Karsinovas.

But a 22-43 record and some reported discord has had Boylen supposedly on the hot seat.

"Once the NBA decides on what it will do with the remainder of the season in the wake of the league-wide coronavirus shut down, Karnisovas will then have to address the coaching situation," Cowley wrote. "Staff and all."

Cowley went on to suggest Kenny Atkinson, Adrian Griffin and former Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau as possible candidates should the team move on from Boylen.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Seattle Notes: Relocation Dreams, Mock Expansion Draft, Garnett

Questions and hopes remain about the possibility of pro basketball returning to Seattle.

Sam Amico

First episode of Jordan documentary features hope, and hostility

"The Last Dance" to tip off Sunday on ESPN, gives glimpse in to both young and veteran Michael Jordan.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers' Love Praises First-Responders In Video Message To Ohio

Cleveland power forward says "we will get through this," reminds people of the importance of adhering to guidelines.

Sam Amico

Detroit Notes: Offseason, LaMelo, Bad Boys, Ranking The Best

Multiple key decisions await Pistons, particularly when it comes to free agency, when business finally resumes.

Sam Amico

Redraft Says Cavs' Garland Worthy Of No. 5; Moves Porter Jr. Up In Order

Cleveland rookie guards selected fifth and 11th, respectively, as ESPN picks lottery all over again.

Sam Amico

Suddenly, NBA Reportedly Optimistic About Resuming Season

League's board of conference to meet via video conference to discuss possible next steps.

Sam Amico

Top Prospects Green, Todd Skipping College To Enter G League

Minor league expansion franchise will be part of NBA's professional pathway program.

Sam Amico

Pippen Says He Was Fired From Advisor Role With Bulls

Chicago legend took shot at franchise's struggles on podcast, released April 15.

Sam Amico

Lakers Notes: Free-Agent-To-Be Davis Appears Likely To Stay

Star forward clearly enjoying being in a winning situation next to superstar teammate LeBron James.

Sam Amico

Knicks Parting Ways With Blatt As Consultant

Former Cavaliers coach lost ally in front office when former Knicks president Steve Mills was fired.

Sam Amico