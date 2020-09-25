SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

New coach Donovan sold on Bulls after long meeting with front office

Sam Amico

Chicago Bulls chief of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas couldn't hide his excitement after hiring Billy Donovan as head coach.

‘‘I could not stop smiling from the moment we agreed on a deal.’’ Karnisovas told reporters.

It will be Donovan's task to take a Bulls roster that features players such as Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkenan, Coby White and others and turn it into something resembling success.

No one thought Donovan could do it this past season with the Oklahoma City Thunder. But they ended up making an inspiring run to the playoffs despite trading away stars Russell Westbrook and Paul George before the season.

So the front office of Karnisovas and GM Marc Eversley are likely hoping Donovan can work the same magic in his running with the Bulls.

‘‘When we sat down and talked about the roster, I thought that this roster is [more] talented than what they showed the last two years,’’ Karnisovas said. ‘‘We have a lot — from [draft] picks to cap space in the future — to build this team. So I think there was a lot of optimism.

‘‘Looking at the roster, we spent a lot of time talking to Billy about offense, about defense, about the way he values relationships and how he rallies players around him and how he gets a buy-in from them. . . . So it was an easy decision to land on Billy.’’

The Bulls own the fourth overall pick in the 2018 draft. Along with that, they do feel they were making some strides under former coach Jim Boylen. But the Donovan hire was clearly done with the purpose to push them forward even further.

"So [Karnisovas] and Marc came in on Monday, and we probably shared 50 hours together in person,’’ Donovan said. ‘‘I think all the things [they] said, I really valued and were really important to me.

‘‘The conversations we had was really important to me because I wanted be in a situation where everybody is rowing the boat in the same direction, everybody is pulling together, everybody is working for the same cause, there’s a lot of really good dialogue and communication.

‘‘I think as a coach, you are a part of it. You’re a part of it all the way through, from top to bottom, and I think Arturas was looking for that, looking to partner with somebody as a coach to try and continue to develop and build the program.’’

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eighty-one percent of NBA owners' political donations going to Republican Party

The men and women who sign the paychecks heavily leaning conservative with presidential election looming.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves' Hernangomez missing workouts to play in Sandler movie

Restricted free agent to have role in "Hustle," a Netflix movie on a pro basketball scout, played by Adam Sandler.

Sam Amico

TV Ratings: Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 sets 17-year low for conference finals

West finals no match for NBC's Sunday night football game as NBA viewership continues a rather rocky ride.

Sam Amico

by

lastdance23

Dribbles: This time, Lakers do the dirty work necessary to take command

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and LA top Denver at its own hustling game for 3-1 series lead in West finals.

Sam Amico

Sixers could explore idea of reuniting D'Antoni and Rockets' Harden

Former Houston coach reportedly gaining steam in Philadelphia coaching search; former star may play role in that.

Sam Amico

D'Antoni, Lue reportedly two lone finalists for 76ers' coaching vacancy

It appears as Philadelphia will either go with former Houston coach or current LA Clippers lead assistant.

Sam Amico

Mavericks have interest in Clippers free agent Harrell

LA forward expected to draw plenty of suitors, could be a good fit as coveted "tough guy" in Dallas.

Sam Amico

Donovan deal with Bulls for four years, more than $24 million

Details emerge on contract of Chicago's first coaching hire under new regime headed by Arturas Karnisovas.

Sam Amico

Woj: Another bubble 'last thing' NBA wants for 2020-21 season

League, team owners and players are hopeful to have fans back in arenas, with big financial implications at stake.

Sam Amico

LaVine praises Bulls' hiring of new coach Donovan

High-scoring, skywalking Chicago guard says "that'll be good" when learning of news regarding hire.

Sam Amico