Bulls Have Yet To Make Decision On Boylen's Future As Coach

Sam Amico

Chicago Bulls new head of basketball operations in Arturas Karnisovas already has made some moves, but it appears nothing has been determined when it comes to head coach Jim Boylen, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

"For now, we’re going to be evaluating, communicating and seeing how I can help them," Karnisovas said, via Cowley.

Karnisovas officially took over as the man running the Bulls' basketball side Monday and according to reports, has lined up several interviews for the general manager vacancy.

Former GM Gar Forman was fired Monday.

"Regarding Gar, I think after some consideration and conversation, it was apparent we had different philosophies," Karnisovas said. "That would prevent us from moving forward. I was hired to effect change in the current situation, so that was the decision behind that."

Meanwhile, Karnisovas declined to comment on Boylen's future, though it appears the two have at least spoken.

According to Cowley, "Karnisovas still is in the process of contacting players on the roster, as well as gathering feedback from other departments."

Boylen released a statement when Karnisovas hired.

"I want to welcome Arturas to the Chicago Bulls,’’ Boylen's statement read. ‘‘He has a wealth of experience as a player and executive and a strong reputation within the basketball community."

Boylen then commended Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf for bringing Karnisovas on board.

The Bulls were 22-43 when the NBA went on hiatus March 11 because of the coronavirus. It was believed that Boylen was on shaky ground even before the change in management.

A source recently told Cowley that Boylen is confident he will be retained.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops. 

