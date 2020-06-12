Report: Bulls have poor reputation among some available coaches

It may not be so easy for the Chicago Bulls to find a new coach, if that is indeed the direction in which they are leaning.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls aren't exactly viewed as a coaching paradise by the coaches themselves.

That may even be the case with the team under the new management team of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

"There is a perception problem, and when you come from the outside – like Arturas did and Marc Eversley have – you know what that perception problem is," Cowley said on 670 The Score radio (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

"(Rick) Carlisle, the Dallas coach, has made it very clear the disdain the coaches association and a lot of coaches have for the Bulls and the practices they have toward coaches. The way they’ve treated them as commodities for more than three, four decades, the way they’ve fired guys on Christmas Eve.

"So, there is a perception problem that I think these guys want to change coming in now to this that the old regime didn’t care about nor did they maybe even see fully."

One thing the Bulls may have working against them is the fact Jerry Reinsdorf still owns the team and son Michael Reinsdorf is team president. No one is suggesting as much, but they have been the constants in the organization since just about the days of Michael Jordan and "The Last Dance" era Bulls, even before.

At any rate, the Bulls are said to be eyeing a move to replace Jim Boylen as the team's coach. Considering they weren't among the 22 teams invited to finish the season in Orlando, that search has begun.

And it may not be so easy.

"It’s twofold. They’re buying time because they have time to buy, but also I think it’s also a perception thing that they’re looking to change," Cowley said of the new front office. "As long as Jerry Reinsdorf sits in that powerful chair and he’s allowed executives to treat managers and coaches like this – look, everyone thinks players talk. Coaches talk, too.

"This place – in the Bulls and the Advocate Center – does not have a good reputation with coaches."

Cowley recently reported that Philadelphia 76ers lead assistant Ime Udoka is the Bulls' top candidate should they part ways with Boylen. Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson have been mentioned as candidates as well.