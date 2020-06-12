AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Report: Bulls have poor reputation among some available coaches

Sam Amico

It may not be so easy for the Chicago Bulls to find a new coach, if that is indeed the direction in which they are leaning.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls aren't exactly viewed as a coaching paradise by the coaches themselves.

That may even be the case with the team under the new management team of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

"There is a perception problem, and when you come from the outside – like Arturas did and Marc Eversley have – you know what that perception problem is," Cowley said on 670 The Score radio (via Dan Feldman of NBC Sports).

"(Rick) Carlisle, the Dallas coach, has made it very clear the disdain the coaches association and a lot of coaches have for the Bulls and the practices they have toward coaches. The way they’ve treated them as commodities for more than three, four decades, the way they’ve fired guys on Christmas Eve. 

"So, there is a perception problem that I think these guys want to change coming in now to this that the old regime didn’t care about nor did they maybe even see fully."

One thing the Bulls may have working against them is the fact Jerry Reinsdorf still owns the team and son Michael Reinsdorf is team president. No one is suggesting as much, but they have been the constants in the organization since just about the days of Michael Jordan and "The Last Dance" era Bulls, even before.

At any rate, the Bulls are said to be eyeing a move to replace Jim Boylen as the team's coach. Considering they weren't among the 22 teams invited to finish the season in Orlando, that search has begun.

And it may not be so easy.

"It’s twofold. They’re buying time because they have time to buy, but also I think it’s also a perception thing that they’re looking to change," Cowley said of the new front office. "As long as Jerry Reinsdorf sits in that powerful chair and he’s allowed executives to treat managers and coaches like this – look, everyone thinks players talk. Coaches talk, too. 

"This place – in the Bulls and the Advocate Center – does not have a good reputation with coaches."

Cowley recently reported that Philadelphia 76ers lead assistant Ime Udoka is the Bulls' top candidate should they part ways with Boylen. Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson have been mentioned as candidates as well.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

International players must return to NBA teams next week

League gearing up for resumption of season near Orlando; players in States due back soon, too.

Sam Amico

NBA offers updated schedule, with dates for start of playoffs and Finals

Games slated to begin in Orlando at end of July, running all the way through the middle of October.

Sam Amico

NBA, players' union discussing details for teams excluded from return

Eight teams not invited to Orlando continue to try to get in some run before start of next season.

Sam Amico

NBA expected to allow rosters of up to 17 players upon return

Report says two additional players per team will be permitted once season resumes at Walt Disney World.

Sam Amico

Williams completes coaching staff at Alabama State

Former NBA guard and first-year head coach adds three assistant as Hornets preparing for 2020-21 season.

Sam Amico

NBA moves up targeted start of return to season by a day

League reportedly now eyeing July 30 to tip off with the 22 teams in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Pistons coach Casey staying positive in spite of 'crazy year'

Detroit looks to rebound from another lost season, looking forward to draft and potential trades.

Sam Amico

Heat in search of another star, linked to Antetokounmpo, Beal, Oladipo

Miami intends to be aggressive in trying to add more star power to already formidable lineup.

Sam Amico

Americans and NBA free agents playing in Europe

A look at Americans and players with NBA experience who are playing professionally overseas.

Sam Amico

Former Hawks guard Delaney signs with Italian club

Veteran joins coach Ettore Messina and point guard Sergio Rodriguez with Olimpia Milano.

Sam Amico