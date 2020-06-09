AllCavs
Udoka top Bulls target once decision made on coaching change

Sam Amico

The Chicago Bulls are expected to be in the market for a new head coach and they seemingly already have someone in mind.

According to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, that man is no less than former NBA forward Ime Udoka, currently the lead assistant on Brett Brown's staff with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Of course, this is all contingent on the Bulls parting ways with coach Jim Boylen, something Cowley and others have reported the Bulls are expected to do.

The Bulls are among the eight teams whose season has ended, as they won't be joining the other 22 playoff contenders when the NBA resumes the season at Walt Disney World near Orlando at the end of July.

Instead, the new management team of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley will be looking to reshape the roster and, most likely, bring in their own coaching staff.

Udoka, 42, has been a popular candidate in recent seasons. Prior to joining Brown and the 76ers last summer, he had interviewed for vacancies with the Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Like Brown, Udoka had been an assistant under Gregg Popovich with the San Antonio Spurs. Udoka's run with the Spurs last seven years, from 2012-19.

Before that, he was a 6-foot-6 swingman and NBA journeyman, spending time with five teams from 2000-12. He also played professionally overseas, as well as in the G League.

Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin is also expected to be in the mix once the Bulls officially move on from Boylen, Cowley reported. Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson could be, too.

"Boylen’s fate apparently is all but sealed," Cowley wrote. "Karnisovas and Eversley have gotten enough mixed feedback from players and other club personnel on Boylen to make the case for a new coach.

"Ownership likes Boylen, but multiple sources have said the (team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf) would stand aside and leave the final say to the new front-office regime."

Boylen just finished the first of a three-year contract. But because his salary isn't as large as some other well-knowns, Boylen is fairly replaceable from a financial standpoint, Cowley suggested. So far, he is just 39-84 with Chicago.

The Bulls are one of eight teams that will participate in the lottery, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 12. Of those eight teams, the Bulls have only the seventh-best odds of finishing with the No. 1 overall pick.

