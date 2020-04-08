Former Cavs Execs Ferry, Wilcox Interview For Bulls Top Basketball Job

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Danny Ferry and ex-director of player personnel Wes Wilcox have interviewed with the Chicago Bulls, according to reports.

The Bulls are looking to revamp their front office and hire a new chief of basketball operations. Along with Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, Ferry and Wilcox are the latest reported candidates to interview for the position.

Ferry and Wilcox worked together with both the Cavs and Hawks. Ferry served as Cavaliers GM from 2005-10, assembling a roster built around LeBron James that made the franchise's first appearance in the NBA Finals (2007).

He became the Hawks' president of basketball operations in 2012, a position he held until 2015. He most recently was special advisor to former New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps.

Meanwhile, Wilcox served as assistant GM of the Hawks under Ferry from 2012-17. He currently serves as an analyst on NBA TV.

The Hawks compiled the Eastern Conference's best record in 2014-15, not long after Ferry hired Mike Budenholzer as head coach.

Wilcox started as an advance scout with the Cavs in 2003. He became an assistant coach under Mike Brown during the 2007-08 season, before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2009.

The Bulls are clearly revamping the front office for the first time since 2003, a process that began prior to the NBA suspending the season March 11. Current GM Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson are expected to be reassigned or let go entirely.

A time frame for the changes to the Bulls' front office have not yet been determined.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago first reported the news of Ferry's interview, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the Wilcox news.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com.