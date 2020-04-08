AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Former Cavs Execs Ferry, Wilcox Interview For Bulls Top Basketball Job

Sam Amico

Former Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Danny Ferry and ex-director of player personnel Wes Wilcox have interviewed with the Chicago Bulls, according to reports.

The Bulls are looking to revamp their front office and hire a new chief of basketball operations. Along with Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, Ferry and Wilcox are the latest reported candidates to interview for the position.

Ferry and Wilcox worked together with both the Cavs and Hawks. Ferry served as Cavaliers GM from 2005-10, assembling a roster built around LeBron James that made the franchise's first appearance in the NBA Finals (2007).

He became the Hawks' president of basketball operations in 2012, a position he held until 2015. He most recently was special advisor to former New Orleans Pelicans GM Dell Demps.

Meanwhile, Wilcox served as assistant GM of the Hawks under Ferry from 2012-17. He currently serves as an analyst on NBA TV. 

The Hawks compiled the Eastern Conference's best record in 2014-15, not long after Ferry hired Mike Budenholzer as head coach.

Wilcox started as an advance scout with the Cavs in 2003. He became an assistant coach under Mike Brown during the 2007-08 season, before being promoted to director of player personnel in 2009.

The Bulls are clearly revamping the front office for the first time since 2003, a process that began prior to the NBA suspending the season March 11. Current GM Gar Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson are expected to be reassigned or let go entirely.

A time frame for the changes to the Bulls' front office have not yet been determined.

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago first reported the news of Ferry's interview, while ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the Wilcox news.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Despite Struggles, Bulls' Front Office Vacancy Still Has Appeal

Changes to Chicago's front office structure are long overdue, according to one NBA writer.

Sam Amico

Playoffs? Sexton Boldly Predicts They Are Coming Soon For Cavs

Second-year guard says he has faith Cleveland is moving in right direction and is ready to take next steps.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Players May Need To Refund Millions To Team Owners

As part of a deal to settle compensation issues, the league may be in line for some refunds on upfront contracts.

Sam Amico

Cuban: Mavs' Finley Would Be 'Amazing' As Bulls Basketball Chief

Dallas owner tells SI.com that Chicago should give former NBA guard consideration for key front-office role.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Still At Least Month Away From Deciding If Season Can Resume

League has a lot to consider and isn't really any closer to making a decision than it was March 11, commissioner says.

Sam Amico

Cavs Have Reason To Believe In Coach, Father Says Of Son

Bernie Bickerstaff is more than the Cavaliers' senior advisor. He is the father of the head coach, and he knows his son's strengths.

Sam Amico

Insiders: Finishing NBA Season, Crowning Champion Looking More Unlikely

Realism continues to sink in around the league -- pro basketball for 2019-20 may be over.

Sam Amico

NBA Mock Draft 4.0 ... Where do prospects like Anthony Edwards, Isaac…

Sam Amico

The NBA started filling some time and getting back in the news with a…

Sam Amico

NBA Said To Be 'Angling' Toward Canceling 2019-20 Season

Conversations between league and union have resulted in increased pessimism in resuming play, insider says.

Sam Amico