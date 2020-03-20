Changes To Bulls' Front Office On Hold, But Seemingly Remain On Way

AllCavs
Like all NBA teams, most everything involving the Chicago Bulls has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But the league will return at some point and once it does, the Bulls will have some business to handle. Namely, it appears that changes could be on the way in nearly every decision-making area.

"If there is a positive in this sad situation as far as Bulls president Michael Reinsdorf is concerned, it gives him time to continue developing a plan for a revamped front office," Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun Times reported.

"The Bulls are in the early stages of adding a new face -- or faces -- in management. There has been some progress in that search, but it remains in the fact-finding stages."

The Bulls have been linked to Oklahoma City Thunder GM Sam Presti, but there's no telling if they would want to spend the money it apparently would take to pry Presti away from his current position.

Either way, it appears some familiar front-office faces have already been reorganized. Cowley reported that GM Gar Forman "has been reduced to a lead scout." He added that franchise legend Scottie Pippen is no longer a team ambassador. 

That followed a report from K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, which said that senior advisor Doug Collins and coach Jim Boylen haven't been on the same page for a while now.

"According to multiple sources, Collins and Boylen had a falling out. Boylen, the sources said, no longer wanted Collins sitting in on coaches’ meetings," Johnson reported. "Collins is in the background for now."

That's not all.

"Consequently, there’s a lot of uncertainty with regard to what vice president of basketball operations John Paxson’s role will be, as well as the eventual fate of Boylen," Cowley wrote.

The Bulls entered the hiatus at 22-43 with a plan that is hard to identify. Right now, the priority for everyone across the globe is fighting and overcoming a virus.

But once basketball returns, the Bulls very clearly will have important business to manage. It appears they still very much intend to handle it.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

