Bulls' Boylen Hoping To 'Sit Down' With Karnisovas, Discuss Future

Sam Amico

Chicago Bulls head coach Jim Boylen welcomed new basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and thanked former GM Gar Forman and top executive John Paxson in a statement Monday.

Karnisovas arrives from the Denver Nuggets' front office, where he has worked since 2013. Forman was fired and Paxson has been reassigned to the role of senior advisor. 

It is unknown what the future holds for Boylen, as the Bulls were 22-43 when the NBA suspended the season March 11.

"I want to welcome Arturas to the Chicago Bulls," Boylen said. "He has a wealth of experience as a player and executive, and a strong reputation within the basketball community."

The statement went on to read, "I am thankful for the supper that John and Gar provided me and my staff when I became our head coach. Their commitment and belief in our team played a key role in helping me establish a foundation for how I wanted to coach our team."

According to Joe Cowley, Boylen is hoping for a chance to "sit down with his new bosses” and discuss his future.

While Boylen is concerned, he is also confident that he'll be brought back, Cowley cited a source close to Boylen as saying.

"According to a source close to the situation, Boylen has let it be known to members of his staff that he will accept any fate coming his way from his new front office and ownership, but fully expects that he will return to the head coaching seat next season," Cowley reported.

Boylen has the support of team owner Jerry Reisndorf and team president Michael Reinsdorf, but Karsinovas is going to have full control over all basketball-related decisions and who coaches the team will be his call, Cowley wrote.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com.

