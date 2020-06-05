With season over, Bulls likely to move on from Boylen

Jim Boylen's future as Chicago Bulls coach has all but been decided, and it's not likely to be favorable to Boylen, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

The Bulls were not among the 22 teams invited to continue the season July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla.

That means they finished with a 22-43 record and their eyes planted firmly on next year. Or more accurately, the offseason -- as the newly assembled front office turns its attention to the lottery, draft and free agency.

And who will coach the team.

Again, according to Cowley, it appears executive VP of basketball Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley have candidates other than Boylen in mind.

"Boylen’s fate apparently is all but sealed," Cowley reported. "Karnisovas and Eversley have gotten enough mixed feedback from players and other club personnel on Boylen to make the case for a new coach.

"Ownership likes Boylen, but multiple sources have said the (team owner Jerry Reinsdorf and president Michael Reinsdorf) would stand aside and leave the final say to the new front-office regime."

Boylen just finished the first of a three-year contract. But because his salary isn't as large as some other well-knowns, Boylen is fairly replaceable from a financial standpoint, Cowley suggested. So far, he is just 39-84 with Chicago.

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is among the rumored candidates should the Bulls decide to move on from Boylen. Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin, Philadelphia assistant Ime Udoka and ex-Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy could be other possibilities.

The Bulls are one of eight teams that will participate in the lottery, tentatively scheduled for Aug. 12. Of those eight teams, the Bulls have only the seventh-best odds of finishing with the No. 1 overall pick.