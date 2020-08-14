SI.com
Bulls fire Boylen; Atkinson, Udoka said to be among candidates for job

Sam Amico

It took a while, but the Chicago Bulls have finally parted ways with coach Jim Boylen, with the team officially announcing the decision Friday.

New chief of executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas will begin the search for a replacement soon, with an assist from new general manager Marc Eversley.

Karnisovas took the job a few months back, but wanted time to evaluate Boylen and his relationship with the players.

"After doing a comprehensive evaluation and giving the process the time it deserved, I ultimately decided that a fresh approach and evolution in leadership was necessary," Karnisovas said. "This was a very difficult decision, but it is time for our franchise to take that next step as we move in a new direction and era of Chicago Bulls basketball. 

"Jim is a great human being that cares deeply about this organization and the game of basketball. I want to thank him for his professionalism and commitment to the franchise."

Former Brooklyn Nets coach Kenny Atkinson, Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr. and Philadelphia 76ers assistant Ime Udoka are said to be among candidates on the Bulls' radar. Karnisovas was general manager of the Nuggets before joining the Bulls in April, and Eversley came to the Bulls after working in the 76ers' front office.

Others who make garner consideration include Toronto Raptors assistant Adrian Griffin and Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

"For now, Chicago's assistant coaching staff will remain in place to continue working with players at team facility," Wojnarowski reported. "The top assistants -- Roy Rogers and Chris Fleming -- are under contract beyond this season."

Boylen and the Bulls finished 22-43 this past season and did not qualify for the NBA's restart on the Disney campus. They now await the draft lottery, reportedly scheduled for Thursday.

Overall, Boylen finished 39-84 with the Bulls. He came to Chicago in 2015-16 as associate head coach and was named head coach in December 2018.

