AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Despite Struggles, Bulls' Front Office Vacancy Still Has Appeal

Sam Amico

It's high time for a change for the Chicago Bulls. That's the latest opinion from Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, as the Bulls are very clearly starting the process of revamping their front office.

And despite the recent struggles, the Bulls' top executive role is highly coveted, Woo writes.

There is, after all, still plenty with which to work.

"Regardless of who’s in charge, how the Bulls opt to move forward with their mishmash of a roster will be worth watching," Woo wrote. "It would probably be harsh to characterize this as a teardown situation, given the still-promising talent on the roster (Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter, Coby White) and veterans like Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky playing on movable contracts. Otto Porter has a player option for next season, and leading scorer Zach LaVine has two years left."

The rumors out of Chicago are rampant. They say GM Gar Forman is on his way out, and if not on his way out, will be reassigned under the new basketball chief. The same goes for longtime executive John Paxson.

Early Bulls candidates include Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. (Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger and Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden have also been mentioned among the other possibilities.)

With the season on hiatus, it's hard to know when someone will be hired and the Bulls' changes will actually take place. 

But whenever it is, it will be the first front office shakeup for the franchise since 2003. And according to many, it's way overdue. According to Woo, it's a position that remains high on the radar of a lot of people who are seemingly qualified to run their own team.

Check out Woo's full piece right here on SI.com.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Cavs Execs Ferry, Wilcox Interview For Bulls Top Basketball Job

Danny Ferry and Wes Wilcox worked together with both the Cavaliers and Atlanta Hawks

Sam Amico

Playoffs? Sexton Boldly Predicts They Are Coming Soon For Cavs

Second-year guard says he has faith Cleveland is moving in right direction and is ready to take next steps.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA Players May Need To Refund Millions To Team Owners

As part of a deal to settle compensation issues, the league may be in line for some refunds on upfront contracts.

Sam Amico

Cuban: Mavs' Finley Would Be 'Amazing' As Bulls Basketball Chief

Dallas owner tells SI.com that Chicago should give former NBA guard consideration for key front-office role.

Sam Amico

Silver: NBA Still At Least Month Away From Deciding If Season Can Resume

League has a lot to consider and isn't really any closer to making a decision than it was March 11, commissioner says.

Sam Amico

Cavs Have Reason To Believe In Coach, Father Says Of Son

Bernie Bickerstaff is more than the Cavaliers' senior advisor. He is the father of the head coach, and he knows his son's strengths.

Sam Amico

Insiders: Finishing NBA Season, Crowning Champion Looking More Unlikely

Realism continues to sink in around the league -- pro basketball for 2019-20 may be over.

Sam Amico

NBA Mock Draft 4.0 ... Where do prospects like Anthony Edwards, Isaac…

Sam Amico

The NBA started filling some time and getting back in the news with a…

Sam Amico

NBA Said To Be 'Angling' Toward Canceling 2019-20 Season

Conversations between league and union have resulted in increased pessimism in resuming play, insider says.

Sam Amico