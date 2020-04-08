Despite Struggles, Bulls' Front Office Vacancy Still Has Appeal

It's high time for a change for the Chicago Bulls. That's the latest opinion from Sports Illustrated's Jeremy Woo, as the Bulls are very clearly starting the process of revamping their front office.

And despite the recent struggles, the Bulls' top executive role is highly coveted, Woo writes.

There is, after all, still plenty with which to work.

"Regardless of who’s in charge, how the Bulls opt to move forward with their mishmash of a roster will be worth watching," Woo wrote. "It would probably be harsh to characterize this as a teardown situation, given the still-promising talent on the roster (Lauri Markkanen, Wendell Carter, Coby White) and veterans like Thaddeus Young and Tomas Satoransky playing on movable contracts. Otto Porter has a player option for next season, and leading scorer Zach LaVine has two years left."

The rumors out of Chicago are rampant. They say GM Gar Forman is on his way out, and if not on his way out, will be reassigned under the new basketball chief. The same goes for longtime executive John Paxson.

Early Bulls candidates include Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik and Denver Nuggets GM Arturas Karnisovas, according to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. (Los Angeles Clippers GM Michael Winger and Clippers assistant GM Trent Redden have also been mentioned among the other possibilities.)

With the season on hiatus, it's hard to know when someone will be hired and the Bulls' changes will actually take place.

But whenever it is, it will be the first front office shakeup for the franchise since 2003. And according to many, it's way overdue. According to Woo, it's a position that remains high on the radar of a lot of people who are seemingly qualified to run their own team.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.