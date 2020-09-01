SI.com
Atkinson among close to a dozen to interview for Bulls coaching job

Sam Amico

Kenny Atkinson is among the long list of candidates who will interview for the Chicago Bulls head-coaching vacancy, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Atkinson was fired by the Brooklyn Nets in March and has been mentioned frequently as someone on the Bulls' radar. He is also the lone member of those reported by Wojnarowski who has previous experience as a head coach.

Per Wojnarowski, others granted permission to interview with the Bulls:

Milwaukee Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr., Miami Heat assistant Dan Craig, Dallas Mavericks assistants Jamahl Mosley and Stephen Silas, Philadelphia assistant Ime Udoka and Minnesota Timberwolves associate head coach David Vanterpool.

Bulls assistants Chris Fleming and Roy Rogers will also interview for the job, Wojnarowski reported.

Bulls executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and new general manager Marc Eversley will be conducting the interviews.

The Bulls fired coach Jim Boylen after he compiled a 39-84 record in his season and a half at the helm. They hold the fourth overall pick in the draft.

Milwaukee, Miami and Denver all still involved in the NBA playoffs on the Disney campus -- so it's unclear when Ham, Unseld and Craig will interview.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times recently reported that Udoka was the early leader among Bulls candidates. Udoka is also considered a candidate for the Philadelphia 76ers, who fired coach Brett Brown last week.

