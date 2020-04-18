Bulls interview Finley for vacant general manager post

The Chicago Bulls and new basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas interviewed Dallas Mavericks executive Michael Finley for the vacant general manager position, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

In an interview with SI.com, Mavs owner Mark Cuban promoted Finley for a high-ranking position in the Bulls' front office.

"Michael Finley would be amazing in that role,'' Cuban told Mike Fisher of SI.com before Karnisovas was hired. "Fin has had a huge impact on the Mavs. ... Amazing.''

Finley, 47, is a native of Melrose Park, Ill., and currently serves as the Mavericks' vice president of basketball operations. He was a talented shooting guard with the Mavs, Phoenix Suns, San Antonio Spurs and Boston Celtics from 1995-2010.

Earlier in the week, several media outlets reported the Bulls have also received permission to interview three other candidates for the GM role: Marc Eversley of the Philadelphia 76ers, Mark Hughes of the Los Angeles Clippers and Matt Lloyd of the Orlando Magic. Each currently serves as an assistant GM.

With the NBA season on hiatus, there is no known timeframe for when Karnisovas wants to have a GM in place.

The Bulls were 22-43 when the league suspended the season March 11.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.