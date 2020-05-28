Bulls expect to reopen practice facility Friday

The Chicago Bulls intend to open their practice facility Friday, as relayed by K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, making them the 24th of 30 teams to do so.

Right now, the team is still in talks with the city on how to safely open the facility.

As with all other teams, the Bulls' facility would be open only for individual, voluntary workouts. Only four players are allowed in the facility at a time.

This will be the Bulls' first attempt to practice, or at least allow individual practice, under the new regime of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.

The team is still determining the fate of coach Jim Boylen -- though they seem to be leaning toward moving on.

It is not yet known if non-playoff contenders such as the Bulls would be included should the NBA season resume.

The Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, San Antonio Spurs and Washington Wizards are the lone teams that have yet to reopen their facilities.