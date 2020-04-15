AllCavs
Pippen Says He Was Fired From Advisor Role With Bulls

Sam Amico

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen said he was fired from his advisory role with the franchise earlier this season, as detailed in a report from NBC Sports Chicago.

"I got fired this year." Pippen said during a podcast with Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune. "I didn't really want it to be in the public, but I'm no longer employed by the Bulls."

Later in the podcast, Pippen took a shot at the struggling franchise, saying, "It's probably a good thing, right? I like to associate myself with winning."

Pippen won six championships alongside Michael Jordan in the 1990s. He was speaking on the podcast prior to the NBA All-Star Game in February, but the podcast was released April 15.

Pippen's official title with the Bulls was listed in the team's media guide as special ambassador to the president and COO.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported that Pippen had been fired in early March.

The Bulls recently hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive VP of basketball operations, fired GM Gar Forman and re-assigned John Paxson to an advisory role. They are currently interviewing GM candidates.

"I do feel they have some young players that are up and coming. So I’m not really knocking those players," Pippen said. "But I think they gotta get more talent, some free agents, if they’re going to be able to try to compete night, period, night in and night out."

Lakers Notes: Free-Agent-To-Be Davis Appears Likely To Stay

Star forward clearly enjoying being in a winning situation next to superstar teammate LeBron James.

Sam Amico

Knicks Parting Ways With Blatt As Consultant

Former Cavaliers coach lost ally in front office when former Knicks president Steve Mills was fired.

Sam Amico

Mock Draft: No Obvious Selection For First Overall Pick

Mystery surrounds 2020 NBA Draft, and the lottery that expected to precede it, in every imaginable way.

Sam Amico

Decisions Await Altman, Cavaliers Once Offseason Finally Arrives

Cleveland GM has a busy summer ahead trying to prepare for what's next, whenever that may be.

Sam Amico

Could NBA Eliminate Courtside Seating Upon Return?

League will most certainly need to make changes to how close to action fans are allowed.

Sam Amico

Bulls Have Yet To Make Decision On Boylen's Future As Coach

New executive VP of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has had conversations with Boylen, but avoiding comment.

Sam Amico

Bulls Line Up Interviews For GM Vacancy; Battier Likely Out

New basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas looking to fill Chicago's key front office roles.

Sam Amico

Denver Notes: Booth, Bol, Draft, Missing Pieces

Nuggets looking to fill general manager chair after Arturas Karnisovas takes job running the Bulls.

Sam Amico

NBA Pressing On With Pre-Draft Evaluations Despite Uncertainty

League trying to give prospects and early-entry candidates as much feedback as possible during hiatus.

Sam Amico

LA Notes: Lakers, LeBron, Kobe, Clippers, Rivers

LeBron James has been keeping the Lakers motivated during NBA hiatus, according to GM Rob Pelinka.

Sam Amico