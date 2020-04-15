Pippen Says He Was Fired From Advisor Role With Bulls

Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen said he was fired from his advisory role with the franchise earlier this season, as detailed in a report from NBC Sports Chicago.

"I got fired this year." Pippen said during a podcast with Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune. "I didn't really want it to be in the public, but I'm no longer employed by the Bulls."

Later in the podcast, Pippen took a shot at the struggling franchise, saying, "It's probably a good thing, right? I like to associate myself with winning."

Pippen won six championships alongside Michael Jordan in the 1990s. He was speaking on the podcast prior to the NBA All-Star Game in February, but the podcast was released April 15.

Pippen's official title with the Bulls was listed in the team's media guide as special ambassador to the president and COO.

Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times first reported that Pippen had been fired in early March.

The Bulls recently hired Arturas Karnisovas as executive VP of basketball operations, fired GM Gar Forman and re-assigned John Paxson to an advisory role. They are currently interviewing GM candidates.

"I do feel they have some young players that are up and coming. So I’m not really knocking those players," Pippen said. "But I think they gotta get more talent, some free agents, if they’re going to be able to try to compete night, period, night in and night out."