Bulls to make Cervinec first female scout in franchise history

Sam Amico

The Chicago Bulls have hired former Slovenian women's league guard Vanja Cernivec as international scout, according to Daniel Greenberg of ChiSportUpdates.

Cernivec has been serving as manager of basketball operations for the NBA office in Spain since 2015.

"She also has experience working with (Miami Heat guard) Goran Dragic in their native Slovenia, specifically as Director of Operations of his basketball camp and as a Basketball Delegate for the Euroleague," Greenberg reported.

The Bulls have an entirely new management team, lead by chief of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley. They announced the hiring of Billy Donovan as coach on Tuesday.

Along with those moves, they own the No. 4 overall pick in the Nov. 18 draft.

Cernivec becomes the first female scout in Bulls history. 

