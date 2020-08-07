AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

ESPN analyst: LeBron, Kerr and NBA need better understanding of China controversy

Sam Amico

NBA players and coaches "need to get a lot better at understanding and discussing what's going on" in regard to the human rights violations taking place in China, according to ESPN Daily host Pablo Torre.

No pro sports league in history is believed to has benefited financially from its Chinese relationship as the NBA, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr are among those in the league who have been accused of sidestepping the issue.

"On the mnost basica level, I still understand how complicated this whole China story still might seem," Torre said during an ESPN Daily segment. "But it should now be obvious that understanding what's happening here should now be obvious -- especially if you're an NBA player or a coach, and especially if you're avoided discussing China back when (Houston Rockets GM) Darly Morey tweeted 'Free Hong Kong,' thus inciting some of the league's most insightful social commentators giving some of the most awkward commentary I can recall."

Torre went on to recap James' comments on the matter following Morey's tweet in October, saying that James "basically told Morey to stick to sports."

Kerr initially responded to Morey's tweet by calling it a "bizarre international story," then refused to comment beyond that.

(Kerr has since said he regrets not supporting Morey. "I handled it really poorly," Kerr told The Washington Post.)

Since then, lawmakers and fans have repeatedly questioned the league's strong business ties to China, accusing the NBA of hypocrisy in being outspoken on social justice issues in the United States, but not the human rights violations being committed by a nation that provides the league with major financial backing.

Along with that, a recent in-depth ESPN report revealed NBA coaches complained of player abuse at NBA-sanctioned training academies in China.

Last week, ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard called the NBA's handling of the China controversy "particularly weak."

Twenty-two teams have resumed the season on the Disney campus in Orlando. Reporters inside the NBA bubble with direct access to players and coaches have yet to ask any questions related to the issues in China.

State-run CCPTV suspended its broadcasts of NBA games in China following Morey's tweet and has not resumed them.

Check out Torre's entire ESPN Daily take in the video below.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Eight NBA teams left out of Orlando could head to Disney to train

Non-playoff contenders may get in some postseason run after all, according to new report.

Sam Amico

Former NBA guard Davis launches sports-themed TV production division

Retired player's successful pro hoops run included stops with the Warriors and Clippers.

Sam Amico

European pro and ex-Florida State center Ojo dies of heart attack at 27

Big man was going through individual workout at practice facility in Serbia when he collapsed.

Sam Amico

Free agent Delaney: I think I'm the best guard in Europe

Former Atlanta Hawks guard arrives in Italy after signing with Olimpia Milano.

Sam Amico

New big man Bell: Cavaliers were always on my radar

Cleveland freee-agent pickup tells The Athletic that playing hard may be his greatest strength.

Sam Amico

Former Cavs pick Macvan joins Partizan as advisor after retiring

Veteran power forward spent entire career overseas, moving into front office role with Serbian club.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward White agrees to deal in Greece

Former Iowa and Strongsville standout inks one-year contract with Panathinaikos.

Sam Amico

Lillard only needs two more threes to break own single-season Blazers record

Damian Lillard could break one of his own Blazers records on Thursday.

Cameron Fields

Dribbles: Lakers' icy cold shooting cause for concern

Perimeter woes continue as LeBron James and Lakers fall to .500 on Disney campus in blowout loss to Thunder.

Sam Amico

NBC Sports regionals may no longer use NBA sideline reporters

Regional networks already being greatly impacted by massive round of NBCUniversal layoffs.

Sam Amico