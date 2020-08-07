ESPN analyst: LeBron, Kerr and NBA need better understanding of China controversy

NBA players and coaches "need to get a lot better at understanding and discussing what's going on" in regard to the human rights violations taking place in China, according to ESPN Daily host Pablo Torre.

No pro sports league in history is believed to has benefited financially from its Chinese relationship as the NBA, and Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr are among those in the league who have been accused of sidestepping the issue.

"On the mnost basica level, I still understand how complicated this whole China story still might seem," Torre said during an ESPN Daily segment. "But it should now be obvious that understanding what's happening here should now be obvious -- especially if you're an NBA player or a coach, and especially if you're avoided discussing China back when (Houston Rockets GM) Darly Morey tweeted 'Free Hong Kong,' thus inciting some of the league's most insightful social commentators giving some of the most awkward commentary I can recall."

Torre went on to recap James' comments on the matter following Morey's tweet in October, saying that James "basically told Morey to stick to sports."

Kerr initially responded to Morey's tweet by calling it a "bizarre international story," then refused to comment beyond that.

(Kerr has since said he regrets not supporting Morey. "I handled it really poorly," Kerr told The Washington Post.)

Since then, lawmakers and fans have repeatedly questioned the league's strong business ties to China, accusing the NBA of hypocrisy in being outspoken on social justice issues in the United States, but not the human rights violations being committed by a nation that provides the league with major financial backing.

Along with that, a recent in-depth ESPN report revealed NBA coaches complained of player abuse at NBA-sanctioned training academies in China.

Last week, ESPN radio host Dan Le Batard called the NBA's handling of the China controversy "particularly weak."

Twenty-two teams have resumed the season on the Disney campus in Orlando. Reporters inside the NBA bubble with direct access to players and coaches have yet to ask any questions related to the issues in China.

State-run CCPTV suspended its broadcasts of NBA games in China following Morey's tweet and has not resumed them.

Check out Torre's entire ESPN Daily take in the video below.