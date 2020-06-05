Lin, Mayo, Lawson among those in China awaiting start to season

Former NBA guards Jeremy Lin, O.J. Mayo and Ty Lawson are among the NBA free agents currently in China, per HDXPosure, as the Chinese Basketball Association is scheduled to resume the season June 20.

This will be the second attempt by the CBA to return amidst the coronavirus pandemic. China is believed to be where the virus originated but has experienced a "flattening of the curve" recently.

Other notable free agents who are playing in China and have returned or are expected to return shortly:

Forward Donatas Motiejunas, Ekpe Udoh and Arnett Moultrie, and guards Joe Young, Jared Cunningham and Ray McCallum.

Former Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers wing Lance Stephenson had also been playing in China prior to the hiatus. He is still under contract with the Liaoning Flying Leopards, but his status on returning has not been determined.

Meanwhile, the NBA season is expected to resume July 31 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Fla. Free agency is scheduled to begin Oct. 18, following the completion of the season.