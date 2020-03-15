AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Chinese, Italian Leagues Intend To Complete 2019-20 Seasons

Sam Amico

The Chinese Basketball Association and Italian leagues full intend to complete their current seasons once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The CBA shut down earlier this year following the coronavirus outbreak, but is scheduled to resume the regular season in the first week of April behind closed doors. Per usual, the playoffs will begin immediately after.

The number of cases in China have reportedly subsided significantly in recent weeks.

Sources told veteran ESPN insider Jonathan Givony that CBA teams will gather in just one or two cities to complete the season.

Givony also reported that one Chinese team instructed American players to return by March 15 or face a lifetime ban. Four Americans have returned to their respective teams or remained in the region.

Former NBA players Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin, Jerryd Bayless and Kenneth Faried are among the Americans who are under contract in the CBA.

Meanwhile, the virus has seemingly hit Italy the hardest recently -- but Italian Basketball Federation president Gianni Petrucci said that the pro leagues there will indeed complete the season once the pandemic is under control.

“We’ll listen to what the government says, but our plan is to complete the current season and we’re studying different formats,” Petrucci said, as relayed by Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

It has yet to be determined if the Italian leagues have set a target date for a return.

Along with the NBA, the majority of professional leagues across the globe have either paused their season or canceled them entirely. The exceptions are the Turkish Basketball League and Australia's NBL, the latter of which completed its championship series in an empty arena.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Odds Appear Stacked Against NBA Completing Season

The league may have to end its 2019-20 season without crowning a champion because of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sam Amico

by

Picket_Fence

Pistons Big Man Wood '100 Percent OK' After Contracting Virus

Third reported NBA player to be carrying novel coronavirus said to be feeling fine.

Sam Amico

Dayton Standout Toppin To Declare For NBA Draft

The projected lottery pick led the Flyers to a 29-2 record as a sophomore.

Sam Amico

NBA Commissioner: Premature To Say Season Is Over

Play suspended for at least a month, but Adam Silver and league hopeful games eventually go on.

Sam Amico

Love Pledges $100K As Cavs Will Continue To Pay Arena Workers

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees to be compensated as if games were still being played.

Sam Amico

Report: NBA To Shut Down For 30 Days, Reassess Next Steps

League's board of governors holds conference call with NBA officials to make latest decision after season suspended.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Cavs Not Showing Symptoms Of Coronavirus, Not Told To Quarantine

Team offers clarity of situation amidst outbreak and league-mandated suspension of schedule.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Gobert, Mitchell Lone Members Of Jazz To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Star center and point guard not showing symptoms, expected to travel back to Utah on private jet.

Sam Amico

by

Ct33

Report: Jazz Star Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Teammate of Rudy Gobert second known NBA player with positive test.

Sam Amico

Former Georgia power forward and Los Angeles Clippers second-round pick Trey Thompkins has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to several reports, including Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.…

Sam Amico