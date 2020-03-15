Chinese, Italian Leagues Intend To Complete 2019-20 Seasons

The Chinese Basketball Association and Italian leagues full intend to complete their current seasons once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

The CBA shut down earlier this year following the coronavirus outbreak, but is scheduled to resume the regular season in the first week of April behind closed doors. Per usual, the playoffs will begin immediately after.

The number of cases in China have reportedly subsided significantly in recent weeks.

Sources told veteran ESPN insider Jonathan Givony that CBA teams will gather in just one or two cities to complete the season.

Givony also reported that one Chinese team instructed American players to return by March 15 or face a lifetime ban. Four Americans have returned to their respective teams or remained in the region.

Former NBA players Lance Stephenson, Jeremy Lin, Jerryd Bayless and Kenneth Faried are among the Americans who are under contract in the CBA.

Meanwhile, the virus has seemingly hit Italy the hardest recently -- but Italian Basketball Federation president Gianni Petrucci said that the pro leagues there will indeed complete the season once the pandemic is under control.

“We’ll listen to what the government says, but our plan is to complete the current season and we’re studying different formats,” Petrucci said, as relayed by Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

It has yet to be determined if the Italian leagues have set a target date for a return.

Along with the NBA, the majority of professional leagues across the globe have either paused their season or canceled them entirely. The exceptions are the Turkish Basketball League and Australia's NBL, the latter of which completed its championship series in an empty arena.

