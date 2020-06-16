Chinese Basketball Association set to resume season Friday

Perhaps the NBA can keep a close eye on the Chinese Basketball Association, which is scheduled to tip off again Friday.

China is where the novel coronavirus is believed to have originated, and the CBA's season was suspended a little more than a month before the NBA made the same call on its own season in March.

But pro basketball is expected to be back in China at the end of the week. And pro basketball in the United States is scheduled to return at the end of next month.

China is utilizing gyms in two locations -- Qingdao and Dongguan. All games will be played in empty buildings, minus fans.

For the NBA, everything is scheduled to take place at Walt Disney World in Orlando, with 22 of the 30 teams competing for playoff seeding (and in some cases, playoff qualification).

Just as in China, NBA players, coaches and officials will need to adhere to strict guidelines regarding safety.

"We are trying our best to balance all the aspects," former Houston Rockets center Yao Ming, now head of the CBA, told reporters. "Many people have done lots of work to make this happen. Our job at the moment is to carry out our plan, which will require everyone's effort."

Former NBA first-round pick and ex-Dallas Mavericks guard Dominique Jones leads the CBA in scoring at 37.8 points per game.

Among the other former NBA players on CBA rosters: Jeremy Lin, Justin Hamilton, Ekpe Udoh, O.J. Mayo, Sonny Weems, Arnett Moultrie, Joe Young and Ray McCallum.