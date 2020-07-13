Video: Inside the NBA 'bubble' with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

Sports Illustrated senior NBA reporter Chris Mannix arrived in Orlando to cover the NBA return at Walt Disney World, and has already checked into his room ... where he will remain for seven days.

Mannix spoke to SI's Robin Lundberg about the rules and regulations (and the fact he's receiving three meals a day outside his door) inside the "bubble." Give it a watch in the video above.

The NBA is scheduled to resume its season July 30. All 22 teams invited are currently in Orlando.