Video: Inside the NBA 'bubble' with Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix

Sam Amico

Sports Illustrated senior NBA reporter Chris Mannix arrived in Orlando to cover the NBA return at Walt Disney World, and has already checked into his room ... where he will remain for seven days.

Mannix spoke to SI's Robin Lundberg about the rules and regulations (and the fact he's receiving three meals a day outside his door) inside the "bubble." Give it a watch in the video above.

The NBA is scheduled to resume its season July 30. All 22 teams invited are currently in Orlando.

Cavs draft-and-stash center Gudaitis officially switches teams

Lithuanian standout acquired in three-way deal with Kings and Jazz in 2018, moves on from Italian team.

Sam Amico

Former first-round pick Nedovic officially signs in Greece

Free agent guard spent 2013-14 with the Golden State Warriors before embarking on career overseas.

Sam Amico

Suspension to keep NBA insider Wojnarowski off beat for two weeks

Top ESPN reporter won't be paid during punishment for angry email response to Missouri senator Josh Hawley.

Sam Amico

Free agent big man Hartenstein drawing interest in Spain, China

Former Houston Rockets center/power forward stood out in G League, reportedly seeking NBA return.

Sam Amico

Former Pacers guard Young erupts for 74 points in CBA game

NBA free agent and G League veteran shows he still can fill it up in the Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Walkup draws NBA interest, may opt out of overseas deal

Former Stephen F. Austin standout has spent time in G League, still under contract with team in Lithuania.

Sam Amico

Report: Giannis Antetokounmpo will wear "Equality" on back of jersey during restart

The Milwaukee Bucks have the top record in the NBA ahead of the league's restart.

Cameron Fields

Lakers' Rondo to undergo thumb surgery, expected out 6-8 weeks

Veteran suffers injury in practice as Los Angeles prepares for NBA season return at Walt Disney World.

Sam Amico

Report: Raptors coach Nick Nurse says Marc Gasol is 'fully healed' from hamstring injury

Marc Gasol has had some of his best seasons shooting from the 3-point line while with the Toronto Raptors.

Cameron Fields

ESPN suspends NBA insider Wojnarowski without pay

Trip to report from Orlando at least delayed, according to reports; Network declining comment beyond statement.

Sam Amico