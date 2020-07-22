AllCavs
Paul, Anthony and Wade teaming up to create Social Change Fund

Cameron Fields

Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwyane Wade are continuing to build reputations as leaders in their communities. 

Paul announced Wednesday on Twitter that he, Anthony and Wade are teaming up to create Social Change Fund. Paul said the group aims to "address socio-economic injustice issues facing Black and Brown communities by making meaningful change." 

Anthony and Wade tweeted about Social Change Fund as well. Anthony said the trio will "be investing in and supporting grassroot organizations who are working to affect for social change day in and day out." 

Wade said the group will strive "to create a pathway for inclusion and success by championing organizations on the ground doing the work."

With Paul, Anthony and Wade creating the organization, they can help produce change at local levels throughout the country. 

The Black Lives Matter movement has grown this summer in the wake of the deaths of Black men and women such as George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. 

Paul, the president of the NBPA, helped the players association and NBA agree on a list of social justice messages that could be worn on the back of jerseys during the Orlando bubble. 

Anthony has regularly spoken out on the need to create social change, and the same goes for Wade. 

The three were joined by their good friend LeBron James at the 2016 ESPYS, when they brought awareness to issues such as police brutality against Black and Brown people. 

With the NBA set to restart July 30, the league showed media the basketball court Tuesday and "Black Lives Matter" was written on it.

Paul and the Oklahoma City Thunder will play their first seeding game Aug. 1 against the Utah Jazz. Anthony and the Portland Trail Blazers will play their first seeding game July 31 against the Memphis Grizzlies. 

