Former Wizards forward Singleton signs with Turkish club

Sam Amico

NBA free agent forward Chris Singleton has agreed to a three-year contract with Turkish club Anadolu Efes, the team announced.

The third year is an option year.

While terms were not announced, the contract makes Singleton one of the highest-paid frontcourt players in EuroLeague, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

Singleton, 30, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 18 pick in the 2011 draft. He played college ball at Florida State.

He spent three seasons with the Wizards, compiling averages of 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 148 career games. He has also spent time in China, Greece and Spain.

Singleton is a native of Canton, Ga.., and signed a one-year deal with Anadolu Efes last September. 

