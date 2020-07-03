Former Wizards forward Singleton nearing deal in Turkey

NBA free agent forward Chris Singleton and Turkish club Anadolu Efes are closing in on a three-year contract agreement, according to Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.

The deal would make Singleton one of the highest-paid frontcourt players in EuroLeague, Carchia added.

Singleton, 30, is 6-foot-9 and was selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 18 pick in the 2011 draft. He played college ball at Florida State.

He spent three seasons with the Wizards, compiling averages of 4.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 148 career games. He has also spent time in China, Greece and Spain.

Singleton is a native of Canton, Ga.., and signed a one-year deal with Anadolu Efes last September.