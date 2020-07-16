Former Lakers pick Maduabum signs deal in Japan

Free agent forward/center Chukwudiebere Maduabum has signed with Japanese club Fukuoka Rizing, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Maduabum, 29, is 6-foot-9 and a native of Nigera. He was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2011 draft. The Lakers eventually traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.

Maduabum spent 2011-12 with the Bakersfield Jam of the G League, and later joined the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2014). He has been playing professionally in Japan since 2016. Before that, he played professionally in Estonia and Finland.