Former Lakers pick Maduabum signs deal in Japan

Sam Amico

Free agent forward/center Chukwudiebere Maduabum has signed with Japanese club Fukuoka Rizing, according to Nicola Lupo of Sportando.

Maduabum, 29, is 6-foot-9 and a native of Nigera. He was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the second round (No. 56 overall) of the 2011 draft. The Lakers eventually traded his rights to the Denver Nuggets.

Maduabum spent 2011-12 with the Bakersfield Jam of the G League, and later joined the Fort Wayne Mad Ants (2014). He has been playing professionally in Japan since 2016. Before that, he played professionally in Estonia and Finland.

Pelicans' Williamson leaves Disney campus for family emergency

New Orleans rookie big man expected to return in time for resumption of NBA season at the end of month.

Sam Amico

German club showing interest in well-traveled veteran Thomas

Free agent power forward has spent time in the NBA with Spurs, Bulls, Warriors, Jazz and 76ers.

Sam Amico

Ex-North Carolina forward Maye in talks with Italian team

Undrafted in 2019, big man spent last summer with Bucks, this season with Wisconsin Herd of G League.

Sam Amico

Celtics legend Cowens talks of hustle, small-ball as a center and winning big

So-called undersized Boston center became larger than life with relentless style that resulted in unforgettable career.

Colton Jones

Thompson, Cavs seem destined for at least one more run together

Veteran center continues to be cherished by Cleveland and free-agency money expected to be tight this offseason.

Sam Amico

Lakers' Howard says he was among players reported to NBA safety hotline

Los Angeles center suggested anonymous call was likely placed because he wasn't wearing a mask.

Sam Amico

Spurs to be without Lyles following appendectomy

Reserve forward to miss return to season as San Antonio battles for playoff spot in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Bucks' success, culture has GM confident Antetokounmpo will stay

Milwaukee winning at rapid rate, and that has Jon Horst feeling like reigning league MVP could be around for a while.

Sam Amico

Blazers star Lillard has a good stat to show deep-range shooting ability

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard turned 30 on Wednesday.

Cameron Fields

Spanish club has free agent guard Fredette on radar

Former BYU star and veteran guard available after parting ways with Greek club a few weeks back.

Sam Amico