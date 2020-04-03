AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Blazers' McCollum Gifting $100K To Hometown Of Canton Food Bank

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is donating $100,000 to the Akron-Canton Food Bank in support of COVID-19 relief, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

McCollum, 28, is a native of Canton and graduate of GlenOak High School.

He is also donating $70,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland Metro Area, Haynes reported.

"The funds donated to the Food Bank will provide 400,000 meals to families in McCollum’s hometown of Canton and other towns in Stark and Tuscarawas counties," Haynes wrote.

McCollum recently said he is optimistic the NBA will return from its hiatus, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re in a good place and I think the NBA has been at the front of the line in terms of making decisions that are health-based and not based on finances,” McCollum told Blazers.com.

Starting alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt, McCullom is averaging 22.5 points and 4.3 assists.

He and the Trail Blazers are 29-37 at the hiatus, 3.5 games back of Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot. They advanced to the West finals last season, before losing to Golden State.

It has not yet been determined if the 2019-20 season will resume later this summer or be canceled entirely.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated has now revealed all three teams of its Boys High…

Sam Amico

Youngstown State sophomore guard Darius Quisenberry has declared for…

Sam Amico

LeBron Fondly Recalls Cavaliers' 2016 Run To The Championship

Broadcast of Cleveland's Game 7 win over Warriors brought back memories for all involved.

Sam Amico

It's here ... the SI boys basketball All-American second team,…

Sam Amico

It was on this day in 1986 that college basketball universally adopted…

Sam Amico

We may not have any new games, but we do have some pretty cool…

Sam Amico

NBA Exploring Idea Of Holding Entire Playoffs In Las Vegas

League could change format to postseason to try to crown champion, as right now, "nothing is off the table."

Sam Amico

Thompson, Cavs Fans Celebrate 2016 Title ... A Second Time

Re-airing of Game 7 Finals win over Warriors lifts Cleveland's spirits once again four years later.

Sam Amico

Report: Knicks Targeting 76ers' Brand As Possible GM

Philadelphia said to be pleased with performance of Brand, who is still under contract.

Sam Amico

Sports Illustrated is in the process of releasing its boys’ high…

Sam Amico