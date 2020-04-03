Blazers' McCollum Gifting $100K To Hometown Of Canton Food Bank

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is donating $100,000 to the Akron-Canton Food Bank in support of COVID-19 relief, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

McCollum, 28, is a native of Canton and graduate of GlenOak High School.

He is also donating $70,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Portland Metro Area, Haynes reported.

"The funds donated to the Food Bank will provide 400,000 meals to families in McCollum’s hometown of Canton and other towns in Stark and Tuscarawas counties," Haynes wrote.

McCollum recently said he is optimistic the NBA will return from its hiatus, brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I think we’re in a good place and I think the NBA has been at the front of the line in terms of making decisions that are health-based and not based on finances,” McCollum told Blazers.com.

Starting alongside Damian Lillard in the backcourt, McCullom is averaging 22.5 points and 4.3 assists.

He and the Trail Blazers are 29-37 at the hiatus, 3.5 games back of Memphis for the Western Conference's final playoff spot. They advanced to the West finals last season, before losing to Golden State.

It has not yet been determined if the 2019-20 season will resume later this summer or be canceled entirely.

Sam Amico covers the NBA and Cleveland Cavaliers for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.