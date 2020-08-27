SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Blazers' McCollum, others encouraged peers to resume playoffs

Sam Amico

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum challenged fellow players at a Wednesday meeting "not to forfeit this platform by just quietly returning to their homes," according to a wide-ranging ESPN report.

McCollum and the rest of the players voted to continue the playoffs following a Wednesday boycott. Games are expected to tip off again this weekend, perhaps as soon as Friday.

McCollum was addressing the Wednesday boycott, which was started by the Milwaukee Bucks and stemmed from the players' desire to bring awareness to social justice and racial issues.

McCollum wasn't alone in his desire to resume the season on the Disney campus. Per ESPN, Boston Celtics swingman Jaylen Brown addressed the players and asked if they were planning to go home to work, or to be "on the front lines?"

Los Angeles Clippers guard Patrick Beverley was also outspoken at the meeting, saying "he thought the coaches should leave the room so players could talk and vote among themselves," ESPN reported. 

"Some of you don't want to play, but you don't want to say it in front of the coaches," Beverley said, ESPN wrote, citing sources.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard and their teammates were reportedly among those who voted not to play at Wednesday's meeting.

Players gathered inside a ballroom on the Disney campus after the boycott. The meeting last about three hours, and James stormed out in frustration after the Lakers had cast their vote, according to Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Also, according to Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the meeting became "dysfunctional" once coaches were asked to leave the room. 

Coaches and team owners released statements of support for the players, and the NBA referees marched around campus in a display of support of their own.

McCollum and the Trail Blazers trail their best-of-seven series vs. the Lakers by a 3-1 count. They will be without star guard Damian Lillard once play resumes. Lillard returned to Portland to have his sprained right knee examined further.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Lakers, Clippers vote to boycott remainder of NBA season

Players continue to determine fate of playoffs on Disney campus following boycotts.

Sam Amico

by

Can

First week of NBA playoff ratings down 20 percent from last season

League following trend of less television viewership in August for all of broadcast networks.

Sam Amico

by

BillG83

NBA players decide to resume playoffs following boycott

Games will be back on; determination made at Thursday's players gathering inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

Cavs join forces with Browns, Indians to spread social injustice awareness

Executives and head coaches from Cleveland three major sports teams form initiative to encourage voting.

Sam Amico

Blazers star Lillard leaving Orlando bubble to have knee checked

Scoring guard and seeding games MVP headed back to Portland with playoffs still in the balance.

Sam Amico

No decision reached after players boycott, meet on Disney campus

Season continues to hang in the balance as more discussions expected to take place in Orlando.

Sam Amico

by

JohnThomas

LeBron reportedly storms out of 'dysfunctional' players meeting as tensions rise

Union to meet again to determine whether or not to carry on with playoffs and resume season in Orlando.

Sam Amico

Cavaliers coach Bickerstaff weighs in on player boycotts

Fate of NBA season continued to remain in the balance as union gathered on Disney campus Wednesday.

Sam Amico

Players ask coaches to leave room in determining fate of playoffs

Union executives Chris Paul, Andre Iguodala among those speaking in "packed ballroom" inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico

NBA Board of Governors schedule meeting with season in the balance

Team owners, players still determining fate of playoffs following boycotts of games on Wednesday.

Sam Amico