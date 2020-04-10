Cleveland Notes: Drummond, Bickerstaff, Sexton, Playoffs

Prior to the NBA hiatus, center Andre Drummond's fit with the Cleveland Cavaliers remained very much up in the air.

And at least one former general manager thinks Drummond and the Cavs are likely heading for a quick split, as relayed by Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report.

"I don't think [Drummond and the Cavs] will last long," Swartz quoted the former GM as saying. "I could see them trading him to a team this summer if he agrees to pick up his option. They could also do a sign-and-trade if he agrees to a new long-term deal. I don't think he'll be in Cleveland for long."

Drummond was acquired from Detroit at the Feb. 6 trade deadline, about a month before the NBA suspended play because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He has a player option on his contract worth about $29 million. Most around the league seem to believe that Drummond will pick up the option -- but even if he does, the Cavaliers could look to move him to an opponent in search of an expiring deal.

Drummond, 26, is averaging 17.7 points and a league-leading 15.2 rebounds on the season. So there could be worse things than the Cavs deciding to keep him and give both sides time to adapt to the other.

Swartz also mentioned power forward Kevin Love as someone the Cavs may (again) look to deal during the offseason.

Here's more out of Cleveland:

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff told Wine & Gold Club members he believes the Cavs are headed in the right direction, and that they could be in the playoff conversation as soon as next season. Read my full story here.

Second-year guard Collin Sexton was actually the first to broach the topic of the Cavs and the postseason. You can read that full story here.

In a separate post, Sexton talks about how he's spending the hiatus. He is back home in Georgia, running, biking and playing his older brother in games of one-on-one and HORSE. He also said the Cavs are staying in touch (and even doing some yoga together) via Zoom. Check out the full story here.

Sam Amico covers pro basketball for SI.com. Follow him @AmicoHoops.