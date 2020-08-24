SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Opposing exec 'strongly' doubts Cavs will keep No. 5 draft pick

Sam Amico

It's too early to say what the Cleveland Cavaliers have planned for the draft, but one opposing executive insists he has a pretty good idea.

"They don't want that (No.5 overall) draft pick," he told SI.com. "I don't know that for certainty -- but I've spoken to enough people over there that I know they don't really want to bring in another young unknown.

"I strongly believe they will end up trading it."

The Cavaliers are coming off a second consecutive 19-win season. They were not part of the NBA's 22-team restart in Orlando and the news only got worse in the draft lottery. Despite owning the worst record in all of the East, the Cavs failed to land a top-three pick ... again.

According to the opposing exec (and several other SI sources), Cavs owner Dan Gilbert has made one thing clear as he continues to recover from a May 2019 stroke -- he wants the Cavs to start winning some games and generating interest.

"From my understanding, Mr. Gilbert is starting to put the pressure on (Cavs GM) Koby Altman and the front office," the opposing exec told SI. "There's no ultimatum or deadline, as far as I know. But I think there's a sense that it's time to start making the playoffs and showing signs of progress."

The Cavs started a second-year player in Collin Sexton and rookie in Darius Garland in the backcourt for most of this past season. Rookie guard Kevin Porter Jr. became one of their key reserves and the team continues to wait for the debut of injured 2019 first-round pick Dylan Windler.

So the team already has plenty of youth, as the opposing exec mentioned.

"It's one thing to be young and exciting," he told SI. "I'm not sure the Cavs are there. They are young. I don't think they want to move forward by adding more youth. You win in this league with veteran players."

When asked about a rumor that the Cavs would have an interest in Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons if he were to become available, the opposing exec told SI it would be a no-brainer.

"Of course they would, and they would be able to offer as good of a package as anyone else," he said. "I'm guessing (Simmons) is the type of player they want, as opposed to another draft pick -- young, proven, would sell jerseys and win games."

The exec paused, then laughed.

"Cavs fans would probably love to see Simmons throwing those lobs to (Andre) Drummond and Larry Nance Jr.," he said.

Uncertainty surrounds the entire draft at the moment. NBA commissioner Adam Silver recently said he doesn't even know when next season will begin, though the target remains December.

So many around the league seem to believe the draft, tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16, still will be held before Nov. 1 if it is moved.

"I think they have an interesting team with a lot of assets and options," the opposing exec said of the Cavs. "I'm not just saying that, either. I think they can make a quick turnaround with the right offseason plan."

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA ratings up in primetime, but still down 30 percent overall

Playoffs giving league boost in viewership, unless they are on broadcast during daytime hours.

Sam Amico

Knicks, Pistons, Suns expected to pursue Raptors guard VanVleet

Toronto standout headed for unrestricted free agency during offseason, sure to draw lots of interest.

Sam Amico

Michigan's Howard: I'm not exploring NBA coaching opportunities

Former Miami Heat assistant says he fully intends to remain with Wolverines despite interest from the pros.

Sam Amico

Former BYU center Mika headed back overseas

Undrafted in 2017, big man has spent time in Italy, Germany and China, as well as G League.

Sam Amico

Turner Sports signs Shaq to multiyear contract extension

NBA center has now served in analyst role with TNT, NBA TV for nearly a decade,

Sam Amico

Ratings surrounding NBA-related programming continue to nosedive

Sports shows that feature pro basketball as major part of program have yet to be boosted by league's return.

Sam Amico

by

SelectiveAmnesia

NBA playoff ratings 'crush' broadcasts of Democratic National Convention

While league may struggling to draw as many eyeballs as usual, there may not yet be reason for concern.

Sam Amico

by

f4ebjb

NBA Mock Draft Volume 1.0: Who might go where?

A look at the first round of the draft and who each team might pick in the first mock following the NBA lottery.

Sam Amico

by

gjguest

Insider: NCAA will stage March Madness tournament in 2021

College basketball could follow NBA's lead and hold tourney inside bubble if necessary, Jon Rothstein says.

Sam Amico

Team execs doubt NBA draft will be held on current scheduled date

Annual event slated for Oct. 16, but collective bargaining could push that date to later in year, report suggests.

Sam Amico