Cavs have candidates, but no consensus, for No. 5 overall pick

When it comes to the upcoming NBA draft and the No. 5 overall pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be entirely on the same page.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are having what is likely a healthy debate over who should be the top guard/forward, or swingman-type, on their board.

The candidates are Auburn's Isaac Okoro, Israel's Deni Avdija and Florida State's Devin Vassell. Each is expected to be available in the Nos. 4-7 range.

“All three of them are really close,” Fedor quoted a source as saying. “They’re all winners and intangibles guys.”

Each is also rated closely to the other, per Fedor. That could make the Cavs' final decision a tough one, assuming they really end up having to decide between the three.



“Ask one member of the Cavaliers’ front office and they will have a ranking that begins with Avdija, the 19-year-old point-forward who started answering questions about his iffy outside shot following the restart,” Fedor reported. “Ask another and the wing list will start with Okoro, the relentless, rugged defender who is also a terrific finisher at the rim. There are also Vassell backers, the late bloomer and analytical darling who was underutilized at Florida State.”

On the bright side, the Cavs have some time to figure it out. The draft is at least month away, very tentatively scheduled for the middle of October. And it is starting to appear likely that date will be pushed back even further.

They also could end up trading the pick entirely -- either in a package for a proven young veteran, for a pick somewhere lower in the draft, or a combination of both.

There's also talk that the Golden State Warriors want to move out of the second overall selection. So who knows? Maybe the Cavs could move up?

But no matter what could happen, all we know today is the Cavs are selecting in the No. 5 spot. A lot can happen between now and then, but if nothing does, they will have to figure out who feels like the best fit.

Right now, there appears to be no consensus.