SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Cavs have candidates, but no consensus, for No. 5 overall pick

Sam Amico

When it comes to the upcoming NBA draft and the No. 5 overall pick, the Cleveland Cavaliers may not be entirely on the same page.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavs are having what is likely a healthy debate over who should be the top guard/forward, or swingman-type, on their board.

The candidates are Auburn's Isaac Okoro, Israel's Deni Avdija and Florida State's Devin Vassell. Each is expected to be available in the Nos. 4-7 range.

“All three of them are really close,” Fedor quoted a source as saying. “They’re all winners and intangibles guys.”

Each is also rated closely to the other, per Fedor. That could make the Cavs' final decision a tough one, assuming they really end up having to decide between the three.

“Ask one member of the Cavaliers’ front office and they will have a ranking that begins with Avdija, the 19-year-old point-forward who started answering questions about his iffy outside shot following the restart,” Fedor reported. “Ask another and the wing list will start with Okoro, the relentless, rugged defender who is also a terrific finisher at the rim. There are also Vassell backers, the late bloomer and analytical darling who was underutilized at Florida State.”

On the bright side, the Cavs have some time to figure it out. The draft is at least month away, very tentatively scheduled for the middle of October. And it is starting to appear likely that date will be pushed back even further.

They also could end up trading the pick entirely -- either in a package for a proven young veteran, for a pick somewhere lower in the draft, or a combination of both.

There's also talk that the Golden State Warriors want to move out of the second overall selection. So who knows? Maybe the Cavs could move up?

But no matter what could happen, all we know today is the Cavs are selecting in the No. 5 spot. A lot can happen between now and then, but if nothing does, they will have to figure out who feels like the best fit.

Right now, there appears to be no consensus.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA continues ratings struggles in first weekend of playoffs

Television viewing down across the board in August, but league struggled for eyeballs prior to hiatus.

Sam Amico

by

Jimmyjr1515

NBA teams can start adding one staff member this weekend

Individuals can also be "swapped out" of Orlando bubble on same day.

Sam Amico

Nets interview interim man Vaughn for coaching vacancy

Brooklyn begins search for new main man on sideline with familiar face in Jacque Vaughn, who compiled 7-3 mark.

Sam Amico

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

Former Magic center Zimmerman reaches deal in Poland

Free agent big man, a second round pick in 2016, headed back overseas after run in G League.

Sam Amico

NBA insider Charania re-signing with The Athletic after talks with ESPN, others

One of basketball's top newsbreakers will continue to write for outlet that has employed him since 2018.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Thunder's surprising run of fun to last at least one more night

Chris Paul, Oklahoma City extended series against Houston to a Game 7 after closing game on 12-2 spurt.

Sam Amico

Despite interest, Knicks reunion with Carmelo seems unlikely

Free-agent-to-be sings praises of Portland, making return to New York appear as if it's nothing more than buzz.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Heat teammates said to win the game and the Butler did it

Standout swingman sizzles way to 40 points as Miami gains early edge over Milwaukee in Eastern semis.

Sam Amico

Atkinson among close to a dozen to interview for Bulls coaching job

Former Brooklyn coach most notable of reported list that also includes wide range of assistants.

Sam Amico