Former NBA executive: Sense of optimism surrounds Cavs

It's true that the Cleveland Cavaliers finished last in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn't mean life has to stink moving forward.

In fact, a man who knows something about building organizations actually seems to like where the Cavs are headed.

That man is no less than former NBA executive Bobby Marks, now an insider for ESPN. Marks was assistant general manager with the Brooklyn Nets for five years before joining Yahoo Sports and then ESPN in 2017.

"There is a sense of optimism in Cleveland," Marks wrote in his offseason analysis. "The Cavaliers finally have stability at head coach with JB Bickerstaff, a likely top-five pick in the draft, a young core and an All-Star in Andre Drummond. Most importantly, Kevin Love is healthy."

Marks may have a point. After all, the Cavs may have finished 19-46 overall -- but went 5-6 after Bickerstaff took over for John Beilein following the All-Star break.

Along with that, guard Collin Sexton continued to be a top-notch scorer and improve his overall game and rookie wing Kevin Porter Jr. displayed a major upside. The Cavs also still have high hopes for point guard Darius Garland and even Dylan Windler, who missed his entire rookie season with a lower leg injury.

The Cavs also boast one of the league's most versatile reserves/occasional starters in Larry Nance Jr., and are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for best odds to win next week's NBA Draft Lottery.

But the Cavs strill have some things to figure out, of course. Who knows what will become of Tristan Thompson in free agency? And while Drummond said he's opting in, you never can be too sure until the ink on the contract is dry.

Matthew Dellavedova will also be a free agent, and it remains to be seen whether Cedi Osman is starting material on a winning team.

One thing we do know is that everyone from team owner Dan Gilbert to general manager Koby Altman to Bickerstaff and the players themselves want to see the Cavs take the next step toward the playoffs next season.

In order to do that, you may need to move a younger player or two for a proven young All-Star. (Ben Simmons, anyone?)

But the first step to success, or something close to success, is to create a positive culture and build a sense of stability.

According to Marks, the Cavs are well on their way.