SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Cavaliers begin life in Cleveland bubble, preparations for 2020-21

Sam Amico

They're not going to Walt Disney World, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are starting some bubble life of their own nonetheless.

That's because the Cavs will hit a downtown Cleveland hotel, and for the first time in more than six months, embark on something resembling official practices.

Granted, these are still "voluntary" sessions, but Kevin Love will be there. So will Collin Sexton -- as will the likes of Larry Nance Jr., Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and even newcomer Jordan Bell and Dylan Windler, who missed his entire first season with a lower leg injury.

All of it is part of a recent agreement between the NBA and players' union designed to get the eight non-Disney teams some run before 2020-21.

In case you weren't aware, the eight teams that weren't invited to the season restart in Orlando this summer just happened to be the teams with the eight worst records. The Cavs (19-46) finished with the worst in the Eastern Conference and second-worst (next to Golden State) in the entire league.

But in the end, there was hope, as they played hard, played smart and went 5-6 after J.B. Bickerstaff took over as coach in February.

Then suddenly, everything stopped.

Along with aforementioned, reserves such as Dante Exum, Alfonzo McKinnie, Dean Wade and two-way man Matt Mooney are scheduled to be there. So are G-Leaguers Sir'Dominic Pointer, Marques Bolden, Levi Randolph and Vincent Edwards, a product of Middletown, Ohio.

Among the missing: Unrestricted free agents Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, as well as Andre Drummond and Cedi Osman. Drummond, who has a player-option on his contract, is out for personal reasons. And Osman remains in his homeland of Turkey, per Cavs.com.

Beyond that, details on how the Cavs will approach these unique sessions are fairly murky. The announced practice schedule is as follows:

  • Wednesday, September 23
  • Thursday, September 24
  • Saturday, September 26
  • Sunday, September 27
  • Tuesday, September 29
  • Wednesday, September 30

All practices are scheduled to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST. Along with those times, optional shooting workouts will be made available for the players in the evening.

While all this is going on, of course, Cavs GM Koby Altman and the front office will be preparing for the annual draft ... which is reportedly set for Nov. 18. The Cavs have the fifth overall pick for the second straight season.

Other than that, the rest of the offseason and start of 2020-21 season remains mostly a mystery. So it's nice that the Cavs can get something concrete, or as is close to concrete as possible, under their basketball belts.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TV Ratings: Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals sinks to 17-year low

NBA's viewership issues haven't seemed to improved much despite the games taking on added meaning.

Sam Amico

by

jimboblit

Pacers interview ex-Thunder coach Donovan for coaching vacancy

Indiana's search for new main man on sideline reportedly also includes former Cavs coach Mike Brown.

Sam Amico

Bulls begin to narrow coaching search with some familiar names

Kenny Atkinson and Wes Unseld Jr. among those who reportedly have impressed during Chicago interview process.

Sam Amico

Timberwolves add online talent-evaluator Gershon to scouting role

Minnesota becomes latest to show that NBA teams are taking work of website recruiting analysts seriously.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Swish goes Davis, as Lakers rise after taking Nuggets' best shot

Star power forward owns the spotlight by burying 3-pointer at buzzer, giving Lakers 2-0 lead in West finals.

Sam Amico

Former Cavaliers coach Brown to interview for Pacers vacancy

Current Warriors assistant also coached the Lakers before returning for a quick stop with Cleveland.

Sam Amico

Ex-NBA guard Lawson banned from Chinese league for life after Instagram post

Free agent made a statement about Chinese women on social media, then posted "inappropriate" picture.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: In this Game 1, LeBron and Lakers leave little room for doubt

LA soars in second-half surge to snag early lead against overwhelmed Nuggets in Western Conference Finals.

Sam Amico

Complete 2020 NBA MVP voting results

Milwaukee forwared Giannis Antetokounmpo again walked away with the MVP, but how did others fare?

Sam Amico

Celtics' Hayward upgraded to questionable for Game 3 vs. Heat

Boston small forward could return to postseason in effort to help team dig out of 2-0 hold in East finals.

Sam Amico