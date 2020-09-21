Cavaliers begin life in Cleveland bubble, preparations for 2020-21

They're not going to Walt Disney World, but the Cleveland Cavaliers are starting some bubble life of their own nonetheless.

That's because the Cavs will hit a downtown Cleveland hotel, and for the first time in more than six months, embark on something resembling official practices.

Granted, these are still "voluntary" sessions, but Kevin Love will be there. So will Collin Sexton -- as will the likes of Larry Nance Jr., Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr. and even newcomer Jordan Bell and Dylan Windler, who missed his entire first season with a lower leg injury.

All of it is part of a recent agreement between the NBA and players' union designed to get the eight non-Disney teams some run before 2020-21.

In case you weren't aware, the eight teams that weren't invited to the season restart in Orlando this summer just happened to be the teams with the eight worst records. The Cavs (19-46) finished with the worst in the Eastern Conference and second-worst (next to Golden State) in the entire league.

But in the end, there was hope, as they played hard, played smart and went 5-6 after J.B. Bickerstaff took over as coach in February.

Then suddenly, everything stopped.

Along with aforementioned, reserves such as Dante Exum, Alfonzo McKinnie, Dean Wade and two-way man Matt Mooney are scheduled to be there. So are G-Leaguers Sir'Dominic Pointer, Marques Bolden, Levi Randolph and Vincent Edwards, a product of Middletown, Ohio.

Among the missing: Unrestricted free agents Tristan Thompson and Matthew Dellavedova, as well as Andre Drummond and Cedi Osman. Drummond, who has a player-option on his contract, is out for personal reasons. And Osman remains in his homeland of Turkey, per Cavs.com.

Beyond that, details on how the Cavs will approach these unique sessions are fairly murky. The announced practice schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, September 23

Thursday, September 24

Saturday, September 26

Sunday, September 27

Tuesday, September 29

Wednesday, September 30

All practices are scheduled to take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. EST. Along with those times, optional shooting workouts will be made available for the players in the evening.

While all this is going on, of course, Cavs GM Koby Altman and the front office will be preparing for the annual draft ... which is reportedly set for Nov. 18. The Cavs have the fifth overall pick for the second straight season.

Other than that, the rest of the offseason and start of 2020-21 season remains mostly a mystery. So it's nice that the Cavs can get something concrete, or as is close to concrete as possible, under their basketball belts.