AllCavs
Top Stories
News
NBA
GM Report

Central Division Notes: Cavaliers, Pistons, Bulls

Sam Amico

It doesn't look as if a second NBA bubble will happen, meaning the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will all have to wait for three things:

1. The draft lottery, scheduled for Aug. 20.
2. The actual draft, scheduled for Oct. 16.
3. The start of training camp. As of right now, that's scheduled for November.

This isn't ideal for the NBA's bottom eight teams, but it may make the most sense, given the state of the country and with so much still unknown about the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's more out of the Central Division:

CAVALIERS

The Cavs' key players are scattered all over the country, with Andre Drummond in Miami, Tristan Thompson in Los Angeles, Kevin Love in New York and Collin Sexton in Atlanta, and according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, being excluded from the bubble hasn't exactly been ideal.

The Cavs were seemingly coming together before the NBA suspended the season in March, finishing 5-6 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

But per Fedor, forward Larry Nance Jr. was the only player going to the reopened practice facility.

"It’s tougher to foster togetherness under those conditions. There’s only so much to be gained in 1-on-0 or 1-on-1 drills," Fedor wrote. "There’s no way for the Cavs to replicate what’s happening in Orlando. There’s no substitute for experience."

PISTONS

** Despite the fact a second bubble appears to be a no-go, the Pistons still have a lot to look forward to in August, according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free-Press. "After months of table-setting, members of the front office are understandably excited for the weeks and months ahead. The Pistons have the fifth-best lottery odds and around $30 million in cap space entering the offseason," Sankofa wrote.

** After buying the Northern Arizona Suns, the Pistons have reached out to fans to rename the team, according to Rod Beard of the Detroit News. The G League franchise will be playing home game at Wayne State in Detroit beginning with the 2021-22 season.

BULLS

Following a report that the New York Nets and Brooklyn Nets could be targeting guard Zach Lavine this offseason, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported LaVine isn't the only member of the team garnering interest.

"An NBA scout told the Chicago Sun-Times that there were some teams actively zeroing in on several Bulls, including Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr," Cowley reported.

Right now, though, the new management team of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley is still settling in and hoping to get a real chance to evaluate at the roster.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pacific Division Notes: Suns, Clippers, Warriors

Believe it or not, Phoenix showing it belongs in Orlando bubble with move toward playoffs.

Sam Amico

Analyst: Lakers clinching of top seed in West means 'absolutely nothing'

Lakers back on top of Western Conference, but will it translate to another title without home-court advantage?

Sam Amico

All 346 players inside NBA bubble test negative for coronavirus yet again

League receives more good news following latest round of testing on Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Former Toledo standout Jackson signs first pro contract

Garfield High School product lands deal with Macedonian club.

Sam Amico

Former Akron and USC guard Utomi headed overseas

Shooting guard spent final year with Trojans, first three with Zips, signs in Finland.

Sam Amico

Suns' Booker joined elite company after quality performance and buzzer-beater vs. Clippers

Devin Booker is showing why he's one of best young stars in the NBA.

Cameron Fields

Dribbles: Undermanned Nets prove bubble ball can be tons of fun

Brooklyn stuns league-leading Milwaukee behind cast of unlikely hoops heroes.

Sam Amico

Houston-Portland game will come down to which backcourt performs better

James Harden, Russell Westbrook, Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum are all some of the most gifted offensive players in the league.

Cameron Fields

Eight teams left out of Orlando now pessimistic about return to court

Cavaliers, Hornets, Bulls and others have been holding out hope for games before start of next season.

Sam Amico

Lillard keeping faith that Trail Blazers can return to playoffs

Portland scoring machine says he's confident team can make run inside Orlando bubble.

Sam Amico