Central Division Notes: Cavaliers, Pistons, Bulls

It doesn't look as if a second NBA bubble will happen, meaning the Cleveland Cavaliers, Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons will all have to wait for three things:

1. The draft lottery, scheduled for Aug. 20.

2. The actual draft, scheduled for Oct. 16.

3. The start of training camp. As of right now, that's scheduled for November.

This isn't ideal for the NBA's bottom eight teams, but it may make the most sense, given the state of the country and with so much still unknown about the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's more out of the Central Division:

CAVALIERS

The Cavs' key players are scattered all over the country, with Andre Drummond in Miami, Tristan Thompson in Los Angeles, Kevin Love in New York and Collin Sexton in Atlanta, and according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, being excluded from the bubble hasn't exactly been ideal.

The Cavs were seemingly coming together before the NBA suspended the season in March, finishing 5-6 under coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

But per Fedor, forward Larry Nance Jr. was the only player going to the reopened practice facility.

"It’s tougher to foster togetherness under those conditions. There’s only so much to be gained in 1-on-0 or 1-on-1 drills," Fedor wrote. "There’s no way for the Cavs to replicate what’s happening in Orlando. There’s no substitute for experience."

PISTONS

** Despite the fact a second bubble appears to be a no-go, the Pistons still have a lot to look forward to in August, according to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free-Press. "After months of table-setting, members of the front office are understandably excited for the weeks and months ahead. The Pistons have the fifth-best lottery odds and around $30 million in cap space entering the offseason," Sankofa wrote.

** After buying the Northern Arizona Suns, the Pistons have reached out to fans to rename the team, according to Rod Beard of the Detroit News. The G League franchise will be playing home game at Wayne State in Detroit beginning with the 2021-22 season.

BULLS

Following a report that the New York Nets and Brooklyn Nets could be targeting guard Zach Lavine this offseason, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported LaVine isn't the only member of the team garnering interest.

"An NBA scout told the Chicago Sun-Times that there were some teams actively zeroing in on several Bulls, including Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr," Cowley reported.

Right now, though, the new management team of basketball operations chief Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley is still settling in and hoping to get a real chance to evaluate at the roster.