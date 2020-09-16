Cavaliers react to Nuggets' stunning Game 7 win over Clippers

The Denver Nuggets. Wow. At least, that seemed to be what members of the Cleveland Cavaliers thought about the Nuggets' stunning 104-89 Game 7 win over the heavily favored Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals on Thursday.

For the second straight series, the Nuggets trailed by a 3-1 count, then won three straight. Yes, the Nuggets overcame 3-1 deficits in back-to-back series. That's an NBA first.

It also spoiled everyone's dream matchup of an all-LA Western Conference finals, as the Nuggets now face LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

And hey, the Nuggets do actually have a Cavs connection, and it just happens to be Nuggets coach Michael Malone. Lest we forget, Malone was a Cavs assistant under Mike Brown for LeBron's entire first run with the organization (2005-10). That included the Cavs' first run to the Finals in 2007.

This game just happened to fall on Malone's birthday to boot.

"I think we're one of the toughest, most resilient teams in any sport," Malone said on ESPN. "We don;'t care what everyone else says."

Meanwhile, Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is really making a name for himself in this postseason on the Disney campus, and erupted for 40 points and buried every important shot in Game 7.

All-Star center Nikola Jokic was also fantastic, scoring 16 points, grabbing a whopping 22 rebounds and passing for 13 assists.

And, of course, former Cavaliers forward/center Channing Frye felt compelled to weigh in, offering some perspective (and a joke or two) on the losing club.

Finally, it should be noted that despite missing the final month of the season, the Cavs did face the Nuggets for both scheduled games in 2019-20 (Jan. 11 and March 7). And you guessed it, the Cavs won both.