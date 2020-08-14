AllCavs
Babcock: Cavaliers could go a number of different ways in draft

Sam Amico

It's hard to know what the Cleveland Cavaliers might be thinking about the NBA draft, considering the Cavs themselves don't even know where they are picking.

But no matter where they land in next week's lottery, they will exit with plenty of options, according to former agent Matt Babcock, who now runs Babcock Hoops -- an NBA website with an emphasis on the draft. 

Babcock is the son of Milwaukee Bucks VP of player personnel Dave Babcock. His uncles, His uncles, Pete Babcock and the late Rob Babcock, are former NBA general managers.

So Matt Babcock has plenty of experience and connections. Yet the Cavs still remain a mystery.

"I've struggled with the Cavs pick all year in our mock draft," Babcock said on the Cavalier Central podcast. "Right now they're slotted at the second pick, and the last two years they've used high lottery picks on (guards) Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, who both are good players."

For the record, the Cavs are tied with the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves for best odds to win the lottery. But the Cavs could also finish as low as sixth.

Just for the sake of putting together mock drafts, Babcock has them slotted at No. 2, considering they finished with the NBA's second-worst record.

If they Cavs do finish that high, they will have some difficult decisions to make. Babcock mentioned Sexton, Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. as the Cavs' promising young guards.

Problem is (if you want to call it a "problem"), two of the highest-rated draft prospects are LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards. And you guessed it, both are guards.

Ball is a point guard who spent a season at SPIRE Institute in Geneva, Ohio, and has played professionally overseas. Edwards stood out this past season as freshman shooting guard at Georgia.

"In our current mock draft I have the Cavs taking Anthony Edwards," Babcock said. "I don't think it's a great fit, just because you have those other two guys, and Kevin Porter has really show some promise. So it's not a great fit, but Edwards is the guy for me who has the most upside in the draft. 

"He's going to be a hard guy to pass on when you have a young, developing team. (The Cavs are) still in need of a star player. Even though those young guys are showing some promise, I'm not sure any of them are going to be good enough to be a top player on one of the best teams in the league. That's what every team is trying to build."

Of course, if the Cavs do indeed end up with a top-three pick, it doesn't mean they have to draft someone. They could always dangle the pick as trade bait. Or perhaps they could even use it to trade down, landing a veteran player and a pick further down in the lottery.

"It wouldn't surprise me if they ended up near the top of the draft that they started looking at some trades, because there are probably some teams looking at Anthony Edwards or LaMelo Ball in that range," Babcock said. "Cleveland is a team I could see going a number of different ways with their pick or trades."

But should it come down to Edwards vs. Ball for the Cavs, Babcock has a pretty good idea who he would take.

"LaMelo is slightly behind Edwards, for me, when it comes to upside. But it's the same conversation; he has a chance to be a star," Babcock said. "I just think there's a lot of different options for the Cavs in terms of what they can do with their current assets. It's really hard to project and analyze, because they have a lot of different ways that they can go."

Among the names Babcock discussed in the event the Cavs wind up drafting in 5-6 range -- Israel's Deni Advija and Auburn's Isaac Okoro. Both are small forwards.

"The one wing I would look at is Deni Avdija from Israel. He's like a point-forward. That's a guy I could easily see the Cavs looking at."

Overall, this draft may be getting a bad rap, Babcock said.

"It's received a lot of criticism for not being very good," he said. "I still like it. It's not a superstar-heavy draft, but I think there are enough guys with upside who can become All-Star level guys. But there are no guys who are considered sure-fire stars."

