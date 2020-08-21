Cavaliers can spit it in unison after draft lottery: Fifth, again

Eventually, the Cleveland Cavaliers will give up on this NBA Draft Lottery game, and right now may not be a bad time to start.

They probably feel like taking their ping pong ball and going home. Or just throwing it away. Or stomping on it and throwing it in a blender.

Fifth. Again.

General manager Koby Altman probably couldn't believe his eyes.

Altman probably saw where the Cavs ended up in Thursday's lottery and didn't want to say it. He probably wanted to spit it.

To recap, the Cavs have won 19 games in each of the past two seasons. This year, they were the worst team in the Eastern Conference.

Both years, they ended up with the fifth pick.

Last year, the draft boasted two prospects who excited everyone -- Zion Williamson and Ja Morant.

This year, everyone is talking about the top three, In no particular order, that would be LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards and James Wiseman.

Two straight 19-winning seasons, and most likely none of the five names who have generated most of the buzz.

What likely makes this punch to the gut feel worse is the Cavs entered the evening tied for first with Golden State and Minnesota for best odds to win the top pick, at 14 percent.

Minnesota won. Golden State finished second. That makes sense.

The Cavs finished fifth. That does not.

Moral of the story: The Cavs can start putting a winning product on the court anytime now, because luck sure ain't getting it done.

Oh, there have been lots of surprises in some of these so-called "bad" drafts. It seems like one happens every year, sometimes more than one.

Steph Curry was drafted seventh overall. Klay Thompson was drafted 11th. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kawhi Leonard each were selected at No. 15.

The list goes on and on.

Fifth isn't a cure. Not by any means. It's just not what Altman and the Cavs wanted.

Not last year. Not this year. Maybe next year, they'll know better and try an entirely new concept without LeBron James on the team, and that entirely new concept would be to win some games without LeBron James on the team.

That's not pick on the Cavs without LeBron, because both times he left, he did so without warning. It's hard to rebound from that. It's hard to build a competitive roster quickly that way.

But it can be done. You just have to commit yourself to winning and not being a farm club that's sole purpose is to develop talent -- then tell everyone you may or may not be good in five years.

The name of the game is winning. That's what the fans want.

So go get players who will help you do that.

Maybe those players are already on the roster. Maybe this draft pick could help. Or maybe the Cavs should mortgage the farm for a young talent such as Philadelphia's Ben Simmons.

These decisions don't have to be made today. NBA commissioner Adam Silver went on ESPN and admitted he basically has no idea when next season will start.

So the Cavs have time to explore their options. The draft isn't until Oct. 16.

Altman has a history of not being afraid to shake things up. Don't forget, he traded for Kevin Porter Jr. at the end of the first round last year, then traded for Andre Drummond during the season.

Now, he'll have to find a way to move the Cavs at least one step closer to the playoffs (and several steps closer to relevancy), and he can maybe start with another draft position the Cavs didn't really want.