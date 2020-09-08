Cavaliers Notes: Toppin, draft, 2k21 rankings, training camp
Sam Amico
University of Dayton power forward Obi Toppin could be an option for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick, writes Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
A quick look at the mock drafts of most established outlets shows Toppin is expected to fall in the Nos. 3-6 range.
Fedor reported that after several conversations with sources, Toppin is "very much in play" for the Cavs.
The Cavs don't seem to have a favorite in a draft that is viewed as deep, but without any real immediate game-changers, a la Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, who went No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in 2019.
But a big such as Toppin might make sense. For one, the Cavs want to keep Kevin Love fresh as they try to make a run at the playoffs. For another, there's no telling if Tristan Thompson will return as he enters free agency.
And with plenty of youth in the backcourt (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr.), Cavs GM Koby Altman very well could use this draft to go big.
Along with Toppin, the Cavs may also consider Israeli small forward Deni Avdija, USC forward/center Onyeka Okongwu and Florida State guard/forward Devin Vassell -- each of whom could be available at No. 5.
The Cavs very well could move the pick in a package, or as Fedor noted, would likely take either Memphis center James Wiseman or former SPIRE (Ohio) Institute point guard LaMelo Ball, should either drop out of their projected top-three spot.
Here's more out of Cleveland:
- Veteran small forward Alfonzo McKinnie is expected to return to the Cavs and could help in the defensive development of rookie wing Dylan Windler, wrote Dan Gilinsky of King James Gospel. Windler is reportedly healed from a lower leg injury that kept him out of the entire 2019-20 NBA season (though he did make a brief run in the G League).
- NBA 2k21 is all the talk after being released over the weekend, and arrived to mixed reviews. Zane Harris of King James Gospel broke down the Cavs' initial rankings.
- While there is still no firm date on when next season will start (or even when the draft or free agency will be held), the Cavs will indeed soon embark in a veteran minicamp of sorts next week. Here's my story with more details: Cavs all set for "campus-like" workouts.