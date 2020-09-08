SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Cavaliers Notes: Toppin, draft, 2k21 rankings, training camp

Sam Amico

University of Dayton power forward Obi Toppin could be an option for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick, writes Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

A quick look at the mock drafts of most established outlets shows Toppin is expected to fall in the Nos. 3-6 range.

Fedor reported that after several conversations with sources, Toppin is "very much in play" for the Cavs.

The Cavs don't seem to have a favorite in a draft that is viewed as deep, but without any real immediate game-changers, a la Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, who went No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in 2019.

But a big such as Toppin might make sense. For one, the Cavs want to keep Kevin Love fresh as they try to make a run at the playoffs. For another, there's no telling if Tristan Thompson will return as he enters free agency.

And with plenty of youth in the backcourt (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr.), Cavs GM Koby Altman very well could use this draft to go big. 

Along with Toppin, the Cavs may also consider Israeli small forward Deni Avdija, USC forward/center Onyeka Okongwu and Florida State guard/forward Devin Vassell -- each of whom could be available at No. 5.

The Cavs very well could move the pick in a package, or as Fedor noted, would likely take either Memphis center James Wiseman or former SPIRE (Ohio) Institute point guard LaMelo Ball, should either drop out of their projected top-three spot.

Here's more out of Cleveland:

  • Veteran small forward Alfonzo McKinnie is expected to return to the Cavs and could help in the defensive development of rookie wing Dylan Windler, wrote Dan Gilinsky of King James Gospel. Windler is reportedly healed from a lower leg injury that kept him out of the entire 2019-20 NBA season (though he did make a brief run in the G League).
  • NBA 2k21 is all the talk after being released over the weekend, and arrived to mixed reviews. Zane Harris of King James Gospel broke down the Cavs' initial rankings.
  • While there is still no firm date on when next season will start (or even when the draft or free agency will be held), the Cavs will indeed soon embark in a veteran minicamp of sorts next week. Here's my story with more details: Cavs all set for "campus-like" workouts.
Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

Crocodile07

Free agent guard Paul agrees to deal with Chinese club

Former Illinois standout has played in NBA with Spurs and G League with Canton Charge after going undrafted.

Sam Amico

NBA to allow guests for coaching staffs, front offices in bubble

The league will allow team coaching and front office staff members to have guests on the Disney campus.

Sam Amico

Free agent forward Webb III headed overseas

Former Boise State standout has spent time with Nets, as well as in G League and Germany.

Sam Amico

Dribbles: Celtics show 'playing hard is a skill' with blowout of Raptors

Boston takes 3-2 series lead over defending champions, moves to within a victory of reaching East finals.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Diebler agrees to contract in Israel

Former Ohio State shooting guard and second-round draft pick finds new hoops home with Hapoel Tel Aviv.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard McCollum lands new deal overseas

Older brother of Trail Blazers guard finds new hoops home with Russian club Khimki Moscow.

Sam Amico

Free agent guard Fredette announces return to Shanghai Sharks

Former NBA lottery pick and BYU scoring sensation headed back to Chinese Basketball Association.

Sam Amico

Lakers no match for NASCAR head-to-head, as NBA ratings stay on low side

Stoppage in play doesn't result in decline in viewership, but doesn't offer much-needed boost, either.

Sam Amico

by

Dcole702

Dribbles: Lakers learn lesson, outshine Rockets when it matters most

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and some strong play from the reserves helps LA even series at 1-all

Sam Amico