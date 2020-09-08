Cavaliers Notes: Toppin, draft, 2k21 rankings, training camp

University of Dayton power forward Obi Toppin could be an option for the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 5 overall pick, writes Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

A quick look at the mock drafts of most established outlets shows Toppin is expected to fall in the Nos. 3-6 range.

Fedor reported that after several conversations with sources, Toppin is "very much in play" for the Cavs.

The Cavs don't seem to have a favorite in a draft that is viewed as deep, but without any real immediate game-changers, a la Zion Williamson or Ja Morant, who went No. 1 and 2 overall, respectively, in 2019.

But a big such as Toppin might make sense. For one, the Cavs want to keep Kevin Love fresh as they try to make a run at the playoffs. For another, there's no telling if Tristan Thompson will return as he enters free agency.

And with plenty of youth in the backcourt (Collin Sexton, Darius Garland, Kevin Porter Jr.), Cavs GM Koby Altman very well could use this draft to go big.

Along with Toppin, the Cavs may also consider Israeli small forward Deni Avdija, USC forward/center Onyeka Okongwu and Florida State guard/forward Devin Vassell -- each of whom could be available at No. 5.

The Cavs very well could move the pick in a package, or as Fedor noted, would likely take either Memphis center James Wiseman or former SPIRE (Ohio) Institute point guard LaMelo Ball, should either drop out of their projected top-three spot.

