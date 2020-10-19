SI.com
Could Cavaliers look to move veteran center Drummond?

Sam Amico

It is sure to be an offseason of season and intrigue for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a big part of what they're doing next is center Andre Drummond.

Of course, that may mean using Drummond as a large piece in a potential trade. It may also mean keeping Drummond and seeing how things play out.

Drummond, 27, is a player the Cavaliers value. But he also has a player option on his contract -- which he is widely expected to exercise. That also means he can be a free agent at the end of next season, as extension talks are reportedly going nowhere.

Either way, there is a lot to be determined for Drummond, the Cavs and immediate and distant future for the franchise.

So what might GM Koby Altman and the Cavaliers do?

Read more about the Drummond possibilities at this link: Trading Drummond one option as Cavs face offseason of intrigue.

