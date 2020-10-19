Could Cavaliers look to move veteran center Drummond?

It is sure to be an offseason of season and intrigue for the Cleveland Cavaliers, and a big part of what they're doing next is center Andre Drummond.

Of course, that may mean using Drummond as a large piece in a potential trade. It may also mean keeping Drummond and seeing how things play out.

Drummond, 27, is a player the Cavaliers value. But he also has a player option on his contract -- which he is widely expected to exercise. That also means he can be a free agent at the end of next season, as extension talks are reportedly going nowhere.

Either way, there is a lot to be determined for Drummond, the Cavs and immediate and distant future for the franchise.

So what might GM Koby Altman and the Cavaliers do?

