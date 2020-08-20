Well, what do you know? It's Cavs vs. Warriors for No. 1 once again

We've been waiting all year for this -- the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Golden State Warriors, the battle to see who's No. 1 overall.

Only this time, it will be based on luck and not talent.

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to NBA Draft Lottery Day, where the Cavs and Warriors (and 12 other teams) are hoping for a fortunate bounce of the ping pong ball to revive their franchises and become relevant again.

Yeah, the Cavs and the Warriors. Remember them?

There was a time, and not long ago, when they squared off for the NBA championship four straight times (2014-18). The Cavs even won one, their first, in 2016. They seemed poised for maybe a couple more ... then Kevin Durant joined the Warriors ... then Kyrie Irving demanded a trade.

As fate would have it, Durant and Irving are now teammates with the Brooklyn Nets.

In today's NBA, it seems that no matter where you are, you'd rather be somewhere else.

Eventually, LeBron James left the Cavs too, and that was the real killer. Without LeBron, the Cavs almost always scrape the bottom of the barrel.

How bad are the Cavs without LeBron?

Well, consider that they celebrated their 50th anniversary this past season and have won just four playoff series without James. Fifty years. Four playoff series (1976, two in 1992, and one in 1993). That's it. And that's sad.



Right now, it's hard to know where the Cavs are headed. They do have some nice young talent with the likes of Collin Sexton, Kevin Porter Jr. and maybe Darius Garland. They do have some cagey veterans in Kevin Love, Andre Drummond, Larry Nance Jr. and maybe Tristan Thompson (unrestricted free agent).

But as one opposing general manager only half-jokingly told SI.com, "I'd trade that entire team for Ben Simmons and 11 bench players, and I bet they'd still be better."

Ah, yes. Ben Simmons. He's the Philadelphia 76ers All-Star who stands 6-foot-10 and can run the point. The Internet can't get enough of the Simmons-to-the-Cavs rumors, no matter how little truth there is behind it. (And right now, there ain't much.)

But Cavs owner Dan Gilbert is said to be putting a little pressure on the basketball people to start, ya know, actually winning some basketball games.

LUCK OF THE LOTTO

So the Cavs could land the No. 1 overall pick in the lottery ... and trade it. Same goes for the Warriors.

Unlike the Cavs, the Warriors should return to being contenders again as soon as next season. Along with the lottery pick, they are expected to have a healthy Steph Curry and Klay Thompson (and newcomer Andrew Wiggins) next season. Imagine if the Warriors were able to trade the pick in a package for someone such as Simmons.

Anyway, the draft lottery is Thursday at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

The Cavs, Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves share best odds to win the whole thing at 14 percent. Top prospects include Georgia shooting guard Anthony Edwards (who the Cavs and Warriors both really like), Memphis center James Wiseman and well-traveled celebrity point guard LaMelo Ball.

Now, it's fairly rare for the team that finished with the worst record to actually win the lottery. So we must also consider other major players in this game, such as the Atlanta Hawks (12.5 percent chance of winning), Detroit Pistons (10.5), New York Knicks (9), Chicago Bulls (7.5) and Charlotte Hornets (6).

But it is the Cavs and the Warriors that have a recent history of greatness here, and that makes this a ping pong ball worth watching.