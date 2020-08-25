Cleveland State adds Murtcherson as Director of Video Operations

Cleveland State has hired Rosbie Murtcherson Jr. as Director of Video Operations, coach Dennis Gates said Tuesday.

Murtcherson comes from Salt Lake Community College, where he held the position of assistant coach. He replaces Steven Wright, who left the Vikings to become an assistant coach at Bowling Green.

“I’m very excited to announce Rosbie Mutcherson has joined our coaching staff,” Gates said. “Rosbie brings great basketball knowledge and coaching experiences that have prepared him to excel as a Division I video coordinator and beyond. He has a great balance of avidity, love and patience required to develop our student-athletes. We are hiring a future star.”

Gates was named Horizon League Coach of the Year this past season after leading Cleveland State to a 11-21 record.

Murtcherson is a 2014 graduate of Covenant (Ga.) College and has a master's degree from Crown (Minn.) College. SLCC finished 29-4 this past season.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity Coach Gates has given me to learn from him and his staff," Murtcherson said. "There are a lot of great junior college coaches who have gone on to become successful Division I head coaches and I strive to follow in their footsteps.”