Cavs unveil Jordan-inspired (yes, Jordan) Statement Edition jersey

It's been more than 30 years since The Shot, and that apparently is enough time for the Cleveland Cavaliers to forgive Michael Jordan.

At least, it sure feels that way, given the news from the Cavs on Wednesday.

That is when the Cavs announced their Statement Edition jersey will now include the Jordan "Jumpman" logo.

Basically, these are the same Statement Edition uniforms the Cavs have been sporting since winning the 2016 championship while wearing primarily black -- the difference being that the Jumpman logo is replacing the Nike Swoosh.

This is not something the Cavs alone decided, of course. The entire league will be changing to the Jumpman logo on Statement Edition garb for the 2020-21 season.

"The image of Michael Jordan flying through the air when the six-time NBA Champion was an indomitable presence and force on the basketball court will forever be etched in sports history,” a Cavs' statement read.

“Today, the silhouette of the legend who defied gravity and defined greatness during a career that spanned parts of three decades will be commemorated with the debut of the Nike Jordan brand’s Jumpman logo on the Cleveland Cavaliers 2020-21 Statement Edition uniform.”

The Jumpman logo will be placed on the right shoulder, with the Goodyear logo to remain on the left for all games. The Nike Swoosh will remain on the Cavs' jerseys for non-Statement games.

The Cavs finished 19-46 this past season. They own the No. 5 overall pick in the draft, tentatively scheduled for mid-October.