SI.com
AllCavs
HomeNewsNBAGM ReportInternational
Search

Clippers expected to pursue trade for Bucks star Antetokounmpo

Sam Amico

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks finished with the best record for the second straight year, but were eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Antetokounmpo, 25, told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that his preference is to remain in Milwaukee. He is eligible to become a free agent, and for a super-max contract extension, at the end of the 2021 season.

If true, how the Clippers would go about pursuing Antetokounmpo is a mystery. The team already carries a pair of larger salaries in star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and would likely have to move George in such a deal.

The contracts of Leonard and George expire at the end of next season.

On top of that, Bucks GM Jon Horst likely would not look to move Antetokounmpo unless Antetokounmpo indicated he wasn't going to re-sign. So far, that has been far from the case.

O'Connor cited multiple sources in indicating the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks as others that also have a strong interest in pursuing trades for Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP in 2019 and reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clippers enter Wednesday as owners of a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the West semifinals.

Comments

NBA

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NBA first-round ratings drop 27 percent, 40 percent since 2017-18

Viewership continues to be a struggle for league, dropping even further than pre-hiatus decline.

Sam Amico

by

StrikeOut

Antetokounmpo says he's not looking to move on from Bucks

Milwaukee star suggested he intends to let things play out as he enters final season of contract.

Sam Amico

Lakers-Rockets to start earlier than normal as NFL season kicks off

NBA apparently trying best it can to not pit marquee playoff matchup head-to-head against football opener.

Sam Amico

Hornets roster analysis: Present, potential of backcourt offers promise

Charlotte's guard play this past season, plus the possibility of adding a piece in draft, gives reasons for hope.

Danny Thompson

Ex-Thunder coach Donovan reportedly prefers to stay in NBA

Former Florida coach doesn't seem to be seeking a return to college ranks after stint with Oklahoma City.

Sam Amico

Langdon withdraws from consideration for Kings GM vacancy

New Orleans Pelicans general manager apparently deciding to stick with David Griffin for the time being.

Sam Amico

Spurs assistant Hammon among candidates for Pacers coaching opening

Indiana looking to interview multiple assistants, as well as Dave Joerger, in search for new head coach.

Sam Amico

Magic will simulcast TV broadcasts after axing radio team

Orlando will not renew contracts of popular broadcasters Dennis Neumann, Richie Adubato or Joey Colón.

Sam Amico

TNT's Harlan leaving Disney campus to call NFL games

Popular play-by-play man will be handling his football duties for CBS, as Brian Anderson to call conference finals.

Sam Amico

NBA execs seem to believe salary cap could remain same for next two years

League may not budge much from current figure of $109.1 million in order to assist teams, free agents.

Sam Amico