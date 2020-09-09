Clippers expected to pursue trade for Bucks star Antetokounmpo

The Los Angeles Clippers are expected to pursue a trade for Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo this offseason, according to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer.

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks finished with the best record for the second straight year, but were eliminated by the Miami Heat in five games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Antetokounmpo, 25, told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports that his preference is to remain in Milwaukee. He is eligible to become a free agent, and for a super-max contract extension, at the end of the 2021 season.

If true, how the Clippers would go about pursuing Antetokounmpo is a mystery. The team already carries a pair of larger salaries in star forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, and would likely have to move George in such a deal.

The contracts of Leonard and George expire at the end of next season.

On top of that, Bucks GM Jon Horst likely would not look to move Antetokounmpo unless Antetokounmpo indicated he wasn't going to re-sign. So far, that has been far from the case.

O'Connor cited multiple sources in indicating the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors, Toronto Raptors and Dallas Mavericks as others that also have a strong interest in pursuing trades for Antetokounmpo, the NBA MVP in 2019 and reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clippers enter Wednesday as owners of a 2-1 series lead over the Denver Nuggets in the West semifinals.